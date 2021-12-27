ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Spezza cleared COVID-19 protocol and practiced Monday, David Alter...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Cleared to return

Dermott (COVID-19 protocols) was back at practice Tuesday after clearing the NHL's protocols, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Dermott has missed eight of the club's last 12 contests due to foot and shoulder injuries but appears ready to suit up versus the Senators on Saturday. With Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly still in COVID protocols, Dermott could be tasked with logging significant minutes for the club, including a possible role with the man advantage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Returned to minors

Woll was sent back to AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Woll's removal from the taxi squad could be an indication Ian Scott (undisclosed) is healthy enough to serve as the backup against Ottawa on Saturday with Jack Campbell the presumptive starter. Still, it's likely not the last time Woll will be moved between levels, especially with the addition of taxi squads to NHL rosters.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell, head coach Sheldon Keefe return from COVID-19 protocol

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jack Campbell plus defencemen T.J. Brodie and Travis Dermott were back at practice Tuesday after clearing COVID-19 protocol. Head coach Sheldon Keefe and assistant coach Spencer Carbery have also returned from isolation. Toronto also reassigned defenceman Kristiāns Rubīns to their taxi squad from the Toronto...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Returns to AHL

The Maple Leafs reassigned Clifford from the taxi squad to AHL Toronto on Wednesday. Clifford heads back to the AHL affiliate three days after being promoted to the taxi squad. The 30-year-old has contributed a pair of assists in six games with the Maple Leafs this season.
NHL
Jason Spezza
Sportsnet.ca

After ‘eternity’ away, Maple Leafs gain healthy players for return to action

TORONTO – Although the Toronto Maple Leafs’ plans (like everyone else’s these days) are subject to change, they do have a hockey game on the schedule Saturday. And if their date against the Ottawa Senators does go forward in front of 1,000 fans at Scotiabank Arena, the New Year’s Day affair will surely be coated in rust and relief.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
#Maple Leafs#The Hockey News
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

The Washington Capitals close out 2021 with a road contest against the Detroit Red Wings in the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Caps won the most recent matchup 2-0 on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. Washington has earned a point in 14 straight games against the Red Wings posting an 11-0-3 record dating back to Nov. 18, 2015.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

News from the Rink: Rasmus Sandin, Petr Mrázek, and others return to Maple Leafs practice, Saturday game vs. Ottawa in jeopardy

There continues to be more and more Maple Leafs players returning from COVID protocols ahead of their game vs. the Ottawa Senators. Rasmus Sandin, Petr Mrazek, Ilya Mikheyev, and David Kampf were the four players who returned to practice today. Maple Leafs’ Goaltending coach, Steve Briere, also came out of COVID protocols.
NHL

