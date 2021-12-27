ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cleared to play

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bobrovsky was cleared to play Monday, Jameson Olive of the...

www.cbssports.com

cbslocal.com

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
Sergei Bobrovsky
92.7 The Block

Josh Klein: Panthers Need to Stand Pat at QB Position

The Carolina Panthers are 5-10 in large part to below average play at the quarterback position, as they have started Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker under center this season. The QB position is the most important position in football, and arguably all of sports, yet that hasn't stopped Matt Rhule from neglecting the position. Rhule is likely coming back for a third season, despite being just 10-22 in the NFL, but there will be expectations to win, and win big. In order to do that though, the Panthers will need to revamp the QB position right? Josh Klein from the Riot Report joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today and said:
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Set to play against Rangers

Barkov (undisclosed) is slated to return to action versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov has played in just one game for the Panthers in their last 13 contests due to injuries but figures to reclaim his spot anchoring the first line. When healthy, the elite center is scoring at more than a point per game, 18 points in 16 contests to be exact, and should continue to produce at elite levels moving forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Cleared to return

Marchment (upper body) returned to practice Wednesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site. Marchment will make his long-awaited return from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since early November. Through his 10 appearances this season, the 26-year-old has scored one goal and tallied six assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Franklin: Clears COVID protocols

Franklin was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Franklin has mostly contributed on special teams this season, while providing extra depth at safety. Now healthy, he'll likely return to that role Sunday against the Saints.
NFL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Near Full Strength With Brandon Carlo Return

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are as close to a full group on the ice as they’ve been in weeks as defenseman Brandon Carlo rejoined the team on the ice for Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. That leaves Charlie Coyle as the only Boston Bruins...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom: Cleared to play

Borgstrom (non-COVID illness) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Borgstrom has logged three points over 17 games this season. The 24-year-old has had season mired by point droughts and illness.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro: Cleared to play vs. Pels

Okoro will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports. The second-year wing passed through protocols Monday, but there were some concerns about his conditioning considering he hasn't played in a game since Dec. 15. Those concerns have apparently been alleviated, so Okoro has been given the green light to take the floor. With several rotation players out, including Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, Okoro could slot into the starting lineup right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Likely playing Wednesday

Coach Andrew Brunette said Huberdeau (not injury related) will likely be in the lineup Wednesday against New York, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The winger, who just cleared COVID-19 protocols, practiced Wednesday and should be on the ice for Florida's first game after the extended break. Overall this season, Huberdeau has impressed with 10 goals and 23 assists through 29 contests.
NHL

