ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Exits protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

De Haan cleared COVID-19 protocol Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks prepare to welcome back forward Jujhar Khaira from concussion protocol

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira could return when the team visits Nashville on Saturday. Khaira hasn't played since he was stretchered off the ice following a big hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 7. Khaira spent the night in the hospital, and the team cited the NHL's concussion protocol when it placed him on injured reserve.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin De Haan
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Frost has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Frost is on track to play Wednesday versus Seattle The 22-year-old pivot has picked up four points through 10 top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Per The Athletic's Harman Dayal, Chiasson was on the ice for Tuesday's practice, indicating he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Chiasson should slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks. He's picked up six points through 25 contests this campaign.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Zadina cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Zadina should slot into a middle-six role and a spot on one of Detroit's power-play units for Friday's clash with the Capitals. The 22-year-old winger has picked up 10 points through 30 games this season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Exits protocols

Gagner exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Gagner has recorded two goals and one assist through his eight December appearances. With Lucas Raymond still missing time, the 32-year-old could see an expanded role in the coming contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Robin Salo: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Salo (COVID-19 protocols) is out of the league's protocols, the Islanders announced Thursday. Salo has recorded one assist through his three December appearances in the NHL this season. He has spent some time with AHL Bridgeport, where he's recorded two goals and six assists trough 14 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Rantanen cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen logged four goals and eight assists in his nine December appearances prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The 25-year-old has recorded back-to-back months with double-digit points. He will look to continue adding logs to his bright offensive flame starting with the Ducks on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Vesalainen cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. Vesalainen logged one goal through his eight December appearances this season. With Blake Wheeler still missing time due to a knee injury, Vesalainen could see an expanded role.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy