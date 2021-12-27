ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Brandon Montour: Out of protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Montour practiced Monday after clearing COVID-10 protocol, Jameson Olive of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Activated off protocols list

Luostarinen has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Luostarinen will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. The 23-year-old winger has picked up seven goals and nine points through 26 contests this campaign.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Rejuvenated Panthers blow out rival Lightning with season-high nine goals

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers had never beaten rival Tampa Bay Lightning like they were beating them Thursday and still the crowd at Sunrise wasn’t content. Aleksander Barkov’s short-handed goal with 7:29 left was the Panthers’ ninth — their most in a single game all season — and they were coming easily. A chant started quietly and then grew louder until it was cascading from all corners of FLA Live Arena.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sat out with illness

Bennett didn't play Thursday versus the Lightning due to an illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Bennett has had some bad luck lately, as he played Wednesday versus the Rangers in his first game back from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 25-year-old should have a good chance to return Saturday versus the Canadiens if he can put this new illness behind him.
HOCKEY
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
92.7 The Block

WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

FanSided

