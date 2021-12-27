Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still in COVID protocol

At long last, the Washington Capitals have good news in-terms of their overall team health. As the Capitals prepare to take on the Nashville Predators in their first-game back since the NHL paused, they have activated star players, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, and Tom Wilson. The four stars look poised to make their return the lineup tonight, Oshie didn’t participate in the last full-team practice but he did participate in this morning’s optional morning skate so his status remains to be seen. As Peter Laviolette would surely tell you, the Capitals are working things through in their locker room.
