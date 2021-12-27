ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still in COVID protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oshie is still in the pandemic protocols, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Reinforcements Arrive as Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Others Return

At long last, the Washington Capitals have good news in-terms of their overall team health. As the Capitals prepare to take on the Nashville Predators in their first-game back since the NHL paused, they have activated star players, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, and Tom Wilson. The four stars look poised to make their return the lineup tonight, Oshie didn’t participate in the last full-team practice but he did participate in this morning’s optional morning skate so his status remains to be seen. As Peter Laviolette would surely tell you, the Capitals are working things through in their locker room.
NHL
Washington Post

How preschool helped Caps star T.J. Oshie develop a work-life balance in Washington

A few years ago, Luke Howe watched as his oldest child, a little girl named Charlotte, started preschool in Virginia. It was Charlotte’s very first day, and Howe struck up a conversation with a fellow preschool dad, chatting about where he lived, his job, that kind of stuff. Preschool parent small talk.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

The Washington Capitals close out 2021 with a road contest against the Detroit Red Wings in the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Caps won the most recent matchup 2-0 on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. Washington has earned a point in 14 straight games against the Red Wings posting an 11-0-3 record dating back to Nov. 18, 2015.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Capitals#Nhl Com
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' T.J. Brodie: Clears virus protocols

Brodie exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Brodie will be eligible to play when the Maple Leafs return to action Saturday versus the Senators. The 31-year-old defender has picked up seven points while posting a plus-9 rating through 30 contests this season.
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps activate Backstrom, Kuznetsov, Oshie and Wilson

The Capitals have activated forwards Nicklas Backtrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wednesday’s game against Nashville, the team announced. Forward Tom Wilson was also activated off injured reserve. It’s a bit of very welcome news for Washington, as the team placed forward Daniel...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Clears protocols, still out Tuesday

Prince (conditioning) cleared the league's health and safety protocols, but he won't play in Tuesday's contest against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Prince entered COVID-19 protocols Dec. 17 and has been sidelined for seven straight games. He will miss his eighth straight contest Tuesday, but his return to team facilities suggests that he could return to action Friday against the Jazz. Before his absence, Prince was averaging 8.5 points across his last four contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. Based on Chicago's injury report, Ilyasova was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The veteran forward signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Bulls on Dec. 21, but he hasn't made an appearance for his new squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy