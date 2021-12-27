ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio House Aide Convinces All 99 Members to Sign Pack of Trading Cards Featuring Lawmakers

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Silly as it may sound, there's a very subtle lesson of unity underlying all this, because everybody thought their trading card was cool," Adam Headlee...

