NFL

5 highest-graded Raiders from Week 16 win over Broncos

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Raiders got it done. They beat the Broncos in a huge game that kept their playoff chances alive going into Week 17.

There were a few players who really stepped up in this game in order to help the Raiders get the win. They got a surprisingly good performance by players like Zay Jones, Carl Nassib and Keisean Nixon and that’s what it takes to win in the NFL.

But who had the best performance against the Broncos this week? Here are the top five highest-graded players for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 via Pro Football Focus:

DE Maxx Crosby – 87

RT Brandon Parker – 85.8

DT Darius Philon – 79.6

LT Kolton Miller – 79.2

WR Zay Jones – 75.0

The most surprising name for this list has to be Brandon Parker. He’s really struggled as a pass protector and did again on Sunday when he allowed a sack. However, he was absolutely dominant as a run blocker and he was a big reason why the Raiders had so much success on the ground against the Broncos.

We should also mention Maxx Crosby, who had another fantastic game for the Raiders. He finished the game with five pressures, four hurries and a sack. He now has nine games this season with at least five pressures and he leads the NFL in pressures with 87.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

