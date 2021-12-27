Hog Inventory in the U.S. Drops Four Percent

Oil futures extended gains Wednesday, after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 17. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had, on average, looked for crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels, while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed a 3.67 million barrel decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery initially pared its gain, then pushed to a new session high and remained up 60 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.72 a barrel, compared with around $71.50 ahead of the figures. Gasoline supplies rose by a much larger-than-expected 5.5 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a rise of 600,000 barrels and API data that showed an increase of 3.7 million barrels. The EIA said distillate stocks rose by 400,000 barrels. Analysts had looked for a decline of 1.6 million barrels, while API data was said to show a fall of 849,000 barrels.

