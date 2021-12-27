ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hog Inventory in the U.S. Drops Four Percent

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the U.S. hog inventory dropped four percent. As of December 1st, 74.2 million hogs and pigs were found on U.S. farms, which is down 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from the September Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. Of...

#Livestock#Hogs#Pig#Swine#Hog Inventory#Nass#Farrow#Nass Usda Gov
