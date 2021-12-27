ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Elementary School Nixes 'Jingle Bells' Over 'Controversial' Slave Imagery in Song

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The popular holiday song is one of several that have been removed and replaced with "more contemporary" and "relevant"...

Theresa Clarke
3d ago

if they don't like it here LEAVE, this is america. I don't care if your different you can do whatever, but STOP trying to change this country,

Sandra Erb
3d ago

Sooo ridiculous!!!!!!! That’s right this is America so yeah! Stop trying to change our traditions!!!! Find something a little more important to do!

Really?
3d ago

Then ban every game for them to play, every song that they listen to, ban black history month because it’s racist against bon blacks, retain colors and clothe and food.

