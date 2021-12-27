Mike Rowe ready to shine light on more 'Dirty Jobs'

Amidst rising antisemitism and antisemitic rhetoric in the news and online, The Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is harnessing the power of the collective. On January 27th, neighbors from throughout Nashville, including business, academic, education, faith, and elected leaders, are joining together to send the message that there can be “No Hate in Our State.” Federation CEO Eric Stillman says, “We are bringing together the broader, general community to shine a light on antisemitism.” The event is the result of the work of The Federation’s Task Force on Israel and Domestic Antisemitism. Leslie Kirby is the task force’s Chair. She says it is important for everyone to join together to stop hatred in all its forms, “We are asking our neighbors to be upstanders, rather than bystanders. To learn to recognize antisemitism, to not use antisemitic tropes themselves, and to call out those who do.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO