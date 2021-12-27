ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are Covid restrictions different across the UK moving into the new year?

By Ted Hennessey
 3 days ago

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year but “people should remain cautious”.

It means the rules in England are different to those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the measures compare in the different UK nations.

– What is happening in England?

On Monday, it was announced that no further coronavirus restrictions would be imposed in England until the new year, meaning the country has the most relaxed rules in the UK.

However, Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been in place as of December 15.

This applies to indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, such as music venues, certain outdoor events, such as music festivals, and any events with 10,000 or more attendees.

Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.

If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating after seven days instead of 10 days if they receive two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.

Those who are unvaccinated close contacts of positive cases must still isolate for 10 days.

England’s guidance is that people should work from home if they can. Anyone who cannot work from home should continue to go in to work – but is encouraged to consider taking lateral flow tests regularly.

– What are the rules in Wales?

Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.

Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected and two-metre social distancing rules are in place.

Sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Nightclubs have also been closed from Boxing Day under the new rules.

Regulations will also be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.

A maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people at outdoor events.

People attending weddings or civil partnership receptions or wakes are also being told to take a lateral flow test before attending.

– What’s the situation in Scotland?

Events will have one-metre social distancing and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

One-metre physical distancing is in place in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings.

Table service is also required where alcohol is being served.

Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contact as much as possible by meeting in groups of no more than three households.

Allowing staff to work from home where possible has become a legal duty on employers.

Care home visits have also been limited to two households.

– What is Northern Ireland doing?

Nightclubs will be closed on New Year’s Eve.

Dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings.

People must remain seated for table service, while table numbers will be limited to six.

Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work-from-home message is being bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in offices and similar type workplaces.

Weddings are exempted from the latest measures.

From December 27, the guidance is for mixing in a domestic setting to be limited to three households.

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Covid news – live: Wales loans England millions of lateral flow tests amid ‘worrying’ shortage before NYE

The Welsh government has been forced to intervene in England’s Covid test kit shortage, offering Westminster four million lateral flow devices (LFDs) as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.Demand for the kits has risen since Boris Johnson advised people they could go ahead with Christmas and New Year’s Eve Plans, so long as they regularly test themselves to prevent spreading the highly transmissible Omicron variant.However, on Thursday morning – just a day before NYE – home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the gov.uk website, prompting health secretary Sajid Javid to tell MPs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Five fastest growing Covid hotspots in the UK revealed after infections hit 183,037

The UK’s number of daily Covid-19 infections continues to climb, with a new record of 183,037 cases reported yesterday.The government’s latest figures, for the seven days to 25 December, show the highest rates of Covid are in London.Some 7,773 new cases were recorded in Lambeth, south London, in seven days to 25 December, at a rate of 2,415.4 cases per 100,000 people.Other areas of London with high rates of infection include Southwark, with 7,279 new cases, and Lewisham, with 6,871.The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid in a lab-reported test.Additionally, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ministers closely monitor Covid data as cases continue to rise

Ministers have said they are closely monitoring the latest Covid data as cases of the virus continued to surge across much of the country.Government figures showed there were a record 129,471 lab-confirmed cases in the UK as of 9am Tuesday – although the data was incomplete due to the Christmas holidays with no figures for Scotland or Northern Ireland.In England there were 9,546 people were in hospital with the disease – up 38% from a week earlier and the highest total since the beginning of March.The figures come after the Government said there would be no new restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid hits out as Parkrun cancels events in Wales due to restrictions

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he “cannot see how restricting outdoor exercise is justified or proportionate” after Parkrun cancelled its running clubs in Wales because of the country’s coronavirus restrictions.Mr Javid hit out as he tweeted a statement from Parkrun, which outlined how restrictions in the UK would affect events going forward.So far, Parkrun has cancelled its free, 5k runs taking place in Wales, as restrictions there mean gatherings cannot happen if more than 50 people attend.In the statement, published on its website on December 22, Parkrun said: “With increasing uncertainty about impending restrictions and how they might impact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
England carries on with New Year celebrations as rest of UK tighten restrictions, Northern Ireland bans dancing

England's pubs and restaurants are preparing for a bumper New Year’s Eve, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out introducing new restrictions ahead of December 31. Nightclubs, bars and restaurants are to remain open over the coming days in England, putting it at odds with the rest of the United Kingdom, which has introduced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Omicron
Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urgent call to reverse shortage of doctors in Scotland

A union has taken aim at the Scottish Government for failing to tackle the shortage of doctors in the country.The British Medical Association (BMA) said many doctors in the country are at breaking point, with pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic increasing their workflow, causing “huge fatigue, frustration and unhappiness”.BMA Scotland chairman Dr Lewis Morrison has urged the Scottish Government to enforce a “proper plan” to reverse the shortages of doctors in both specialties and general practice to reduce the workload faced by those currently practicing.He said improving the working circumstances of doctors must be “at the top of government and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Uk Cabinet to Meet as Pressure for New Covid Restrictions Grows

On Monday, Britain’s cabinet will meet since the burden increases upon Prime Minister Boris Johnson to curb the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant with a stricter social prohibition before Christmas. Officials Warned of the Adverse Impacts of the Latest Surge in Covid-19 Cases. Britain has experienced record levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
From masks to clubs: how Covid measures compare across the UK

In Wales, 2-metre social distancing will be mandatory in offices, and measures including one-way systems and physical barriers will be introduced in businesses to protect customers and staff, from 27 December. In Scotland, the government has said businesses must “return to the kind of protections in place at the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NHS in new booster jab drive sending 650,000 text messages

The NHS has ramped up their push to get Covid booster jabs into arms to protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.The NHS is sending around 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters to those who have not yet received their booster dose, encouraging them to book an appointment and have a “jabby new year”.The move comes as cases rose to a record number on Tuesday, with 129,471 reported in England and Wales, and separate figures showing another 9,360 cases in Scotland.Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have implemented further measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including limits on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK records 183,037 new Covid cases in 24 hours as surge accelerates

Covid cases have continued to surge across the UK with over 183,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.The figures released by the government on Wednesday afternoon set a new record for the pandemic, breaking the one set yesterday by over 50,000.The numbers include several days worth of figures from Northern Ireland, which were backlogged over the holiday – but still set a record without them.The government said a further 57 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the rolling seven-day total to 516.Boris Johnson warned this morning that the more infectious Omicron variant was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Towns surrounded by rural areas saw the biggest increase in house prices in 2021

House prices in Taunton, Somerset increased by more than three times the national average rate in 2021, making it the most sought-after location in the UK.According to research by Halifax, average house prices in the town rose by more than a fifth (21.8 per cent), while the rest of the UK saw an average increase of 6.2 per cent.Experts believe the town’s surrounding countryside, which more people have yearned for during the pandemic, may be behind the increase in the average house prices, which rose by £56,546 to £315,759.Last summer, Rightmove reported that enquiries from city residents about rural homes...
REAL ESTATE
Calls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests

The Government is facing calls to give NHS staff priority for lateral flow tests amid a shortage.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the British Medical Association (BMA) said health workers should come first when trying to access the rapid coronavirus tests in a bid to ease staffing issues.The BMA said there are more than 18,000 staff absent from acute hospital trusts in England either with Covid-19 or because they are self-isolating, adding it expected that figure to be much higher when the most recent data is published later this week.Being unable to get the tests means staff may...
HEALTH SERVICES
Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz...
POLITICS
