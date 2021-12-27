ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick discusses 'biggest problem' for Patriots in loss to Bills

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePTYO_0dWp0Jgn00

For the second consecutive week, the New England Patriots didn’t appear to do much with high energy and complete discipline.

Outside side of Damien Harris’ three-touchdown day, the Patriots were flat in the 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Mac Jones had his third straight game that was unimpressive and the defense had no answers for slot receiver, Isaiah McKenzie — who finished the day with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots lost control of the AFC East and they’re slipping in the playoff race as other teams in the conference are gaining steam. One of the biggest issues for New England while facing Buffalo was the inability to convert third downs. The Patriots had a season-low 1 for 10 conversion rate, leading to a stoppage of many key drives.

On WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Bill Belichick discussed this issue and identified it as the biggest problem.

“I think there were a lot of things we did well, we just didn?t do them well enough, often enough,” Belichick said. “Obviously, the biggest problem in the game was third down. Had we done a better job on third down, then things probably would have looked differently. Third and fourth down on defense, a combination of it.

“We were 1-for-10 on third down on offense. And then 6-for-12 (on defense), and they were 3-for-4 on fourth down. That would have been a big factor in the game had we done that better.”

Not only were the Bills efficient on third and fourth down attempts — they didn’t punt the ball once in the game. This was the first time a team has ever went without punting against a group that Belichick coached.

“We had some long-yardage situations,” Belichick continued. “They weren’t all third-and-10’s, but there were some and that was a problem. Just in general, we didn’t do very well on third down. On a couple of them we converted on fourth down, but just overall our third down offensive and defensive execution just wasn’t good enough against a team like Buffalo.”

The Patriots are now 9-6 with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead and a playoff run to still look forward to.

“There’s still a lot of football left to play,” Belichick said, “We’ll see how things go here. Hopefully we can play our best football in January. That’s what we need to do, and that’s what we’re planning to do. We’re going to work hard and try and do that. As you said, the last couple of weeks have been disappointing, but we’ll turn the page here and move on to Jacksonville this week and the last game and see where things are at that point. There’s still a lot in our control. I think before we write the finale to the season, we’ll see how we finish playing. These are the most important games of the year.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length. Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Weei
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy