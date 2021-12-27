ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets at Hornets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6CyW_0dWp05Ps00
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Houston Rockets will finish a grueling five-game road trip with Monday’s matchup in Charlotte, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ve got the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Hornets game tips off at 6 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

When the Rockets faced the Hornets exactly one month ago in Houston, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. led the home team to a statement win over LaMelo Ball and Charlotte in what was ultimately the second victory of a seven-game winning streak.

As a result, don’t expect the Hornets to take the Rockets lightly in Monday’s rematch from Charlotte, which should feature both teams having fresh legs after three full days of rest over Christmas.

But the Rockets are navigating a back-to-back, with a home game looming Tuesday against the Lakers. Thus, they may need to be mindful of maintenance considerations, particularly for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., who are coming off recent injuries.

Rockets at Hornets notable injuries

Both Green (left hamstring injury management) and Porter (left thigh contusion) are listed as questionable for Monday, likely due to the back-to-back. It is not yet clear whether the Rockets might opt to stagger their absences, meaning one guard misses the first game and the other the second. They might to rest both on one day of the back-to-back and be at full strength on the other.

Making matters more complicated, rotation regulars Garrison Mathews and DJ Augustin are sidelined in the health and safety protocol. That could mean more minutes for reserve Nwaba, Armoni Brooks and rookie Josh Christopher.

The Hornets have their own COVID-19 issues. PJ Washington, Cody Martin, and Miles Bridges are all in the protocol.

Rockets-Hornets game lines (Dec. 27)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Hornets -6.5
  • Money line: Rockets +210 / Hornets -270
  • Over-under: 235.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The Rockets have lost by 12 or more points in each of their last three games, and the Hornets enter on three days of rest and with an opportunity to make amends for their earlier loss in Houston. While both teams have players sidelined in the health and safety protocol, the Rockets have the added concern of two starters (Green, Porter) with uncertain availability due to recent injuries and back-to-back considerations.

On paper, this doesn’t look like a great spot for the visitors, who will not be taken lightly after what happened between these teams a month ago.

Prediction: Hornets 122, Rockets 112

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Garrison Mathews
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#The Houston Rockets#Tipico Sportsbook#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Lakers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Kevin Love’s 4-word reaction to Ricky Rubio injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered an upset loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. However, the defeat isn’t the Cavs’ main concern as Ricky Rubio exited the game with an apparent knee injury. While driving into the paint near the two-minute mark of the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
FanSided

A ten game winning streak is not impossible for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are on a very impressive four-game winning streak. They have defeated some good teams this season and are now 21-10 which is good enough for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. For a team following a COVID-19 outbreak, they are doing really well now that they are starting to get healthy again.
NBA
FanSided

3 non-trade options the Cavs should consider replacing Ricky Rubio with

The Cavs have lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The worst fears were realized this evening when the Cavs found out one of their key pieces for the season has been lost. Ricky Rubio is out for the year with a torn left ACL. The injury usually takes 6-9 months to rehab and recover from, though more complicated cases could see 12-16 months. It’s unknown how long Rubio’s injury will take to heal, and considering Rubio was in a contract year and playing well enough to get another big-time deal, the injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy