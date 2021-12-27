Rockets at Hornets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Houston Rockets will finish a grueling five-game road trip with Monday's matchup in Charlotte. The Rockets-Hornets game tips off at 6 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

The Rockets-Hornets game tips off at 6 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

When the Rockets faced the Hornets exactly one month ago in Houston, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. led the home team to a statement win over LaMelo Ball and Charlotte in what was ultimately the second victory of a seven-game winning streak.

As a result, don’t expect the Hornets to take the Rockets lightly in Monday’s rematch from Charlotte, which should feature both teams having fresh legs after three full days of rest over Christmas.

But the Rockets are navigating a back-to-back, with a home game looming Tuesday against the Lakers. Thus, they may need to be mindful of maintenance considerations, particularly for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., who are coming off recent injuries.

Rockets at Hornets notable injuries

Both Green (left hamstring injury management) and Porter (left thigh contusion) are listed as questionable for Monday, likely due to the back-to-back. It is not yet clear whether the Rockets might opt to stagger their absences, meaning one guard misses the first game and the other the second. They might to rest both on one day of the back-to-back and be at full strength on the other.

Making matters more complicated, rotation regulars Garrison Mathews and DJ Augustin are sidelined in the health and safety protocol. That could mean more minutes for reserve Nwaba, Armoni Brooks and rookie Josh Christopher.

The Hornets have their own COVID-19 issues. PJ Washington, Cody Martin, and Miles Bridges are all in the protocol.

Rockets-Hornets game lines (Dec. 27)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Hornets -6.5

Money line: Rockets +210 / Hornets -270

Over-under: 235.5

Advice and prediction

The Rockets have lost by 12 or more points in each of their last three games, and the Hornets enter on three days of rest and with an opportunity to make amends for their earlier loss in Houston. While both teams have players sidelined in the health and safety protocol, the Rockets have the added concern of two starters (Green, Porter) with uncertain availability due to recent injuries and back-to-back considerations.

On paper, this doesn’t look like a great spot for the visitors, who will not be taken lightly after what happened between these teams a month ago.

Prediction: Hornets 122, Rockets 112

