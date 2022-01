CULLMAN, Ala. – Flourish of Cullman Inc. is a nonprofit that empowers people with disabilities to live, work, play and enjoy life with as much independence as possible. The program offers life and career coaching, job placement assistance, structured play and social activities for its clients. Director Melissa Dew reported that 2021 was a busy year for her organization and people. “So many things have happened in 2021,” said Dew. “2021 is Flourish’s fifth year since the organization was founded. This year we have had 36 referrals. We are participating in a new pilot program with the Alabama Department of Mental...

