Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Rogers City.

Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a black GMC pickup truck around noon on Wednesday at Onaway High School.

It’s possible he’s headed to Panama City, Florida or Clarksville, Tennessee.

Sammy was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white sneakers and gray or black pants.

If you have any information, please call the Rogers City Police Department at (989) 734-2330.