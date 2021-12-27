Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights

Tens of thousands of flights across the US have been canceled in recent days as airlines struggle to meet staffing requirements. After many hoped the struggles would end after Christmas, carriers have canceled nearly 1,000 flights daily through the last week. Here’s why so many flights are being canceled every day in the US.
The rise in omicron COVID-19 cases continues to plague airline staffing levels, with JetBlue Airways canceling about 1,280 flights over the next two weeks and other airlines announcing thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide. Reuters reported that JetBlue expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, where most of...
Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed and hundreds were canceled early on New Year’s Eve, adding to the tally of delays and cancellations during the holiday week due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Over 2,400 flights were...
United Airlines has canceled 115 of its more than 4,000 scheduled flights on Monday due to Omicron impacting staffing, a spokesperson told Fortune. Southwest Airlines says that while it hasn’t experienced COVID-related scheduling issues, it has canceled about 50 flights on Monday because of winter weather conditions. Still, the...
There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
NEW YORK – Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines that are having to cobble together flight crews as pilots, flight attendants and ground crews become infected or are exposed to others who have been. More than 850...
There has been plenty of flight disruption this holiday season. A new COVID variant has led to increased uncertainty and many canceled flights. Winter weather, though, should not be forgotten. This was highlighted on December 27th when strong winds led to an American Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Boston to Phoenix, diverting to Oklahoma City when it ran low on fuel.
The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
SEATTLE (Reuters) -Rising COVID-19 cases, along with bad weather, caused airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights on Monday, and the spread of the Omicron variant prompted the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert to suggest the government consider mandating vaccines for domestic flights. Monday's travel woes marked a fourth...
Choose your seat on the plane wisely and don't overlook familiar steps like keeping your mask on to reduce your odds for getting COVID-19 or another contagious disease, experts suggest. "Spacing is an obvious challenge on airplanes, especially when the planes are filled at or near capacity over the holiday...
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware....
