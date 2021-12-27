The Top Twenty Five

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through...

Wichita Eagle

Man killed in Wichita bar scuffle was top basketball player, former college coach says

The 31-year-old Wichita man who died Sunday after a scuffle at a north Wichita bar was a standout basketball player at Bethel College, his former coach says. Alonzo Jamison, who is now retired, said he recruited Alonzo Haywood to come play for him at Bethel College in the early 2010s. Haywood transferred from Labette Community College and played for two years at Bethel College on a scholarship.
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
