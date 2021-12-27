ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU up one spot No. 16 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Sonny Shipp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU went into the Christmas break ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers exited the holiday up one spot to No. 16 when the new rankings dropped on Monday. A 95-60 win over Lipscomb last week pushed the Tigers to 12-0 and kept them at No. 3...

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Bob Stoops passes visor on to Brent Venables

SAN ANTONIO — It's officially, officially, officially the Brent Venables era. It already basically was before, but it definitely is now, as the 16th-ranked Sooners downed the 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks 47-32 Wednesday evening in the Valero Alamo Bowl to conclude the 2021 season. And interim head coach Bob Stoops...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

What Cincinnati's defense said about facing Alabama QB Bryce Young

Cincinnati enters the Cotton Bowl semifinal with the nation’s second-best passing defense. But the Bearcats haven’t faced an aerial attack, or quarterback, like Alabama and Bryce Young. As UC’s defensive contingent spoke on Tuesday, they shared their thoughts on Young. “He’s unbelievable,” Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel...
ALABAMA STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after controversial Music City Bowl ending

NASHVILLE — What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime against Purdue Thursday in the Music City Bowl:. “Disappointed in the outcome. Disappointed for everybody inside the locker room tonight. They left everything out on the field. Disappointed in the result. But man, the journey has been unbelievable. When we took over the program 11 months ago, where it was and where it is today, two completely different (programs). Proud of these guys. They’ve come so far. Special thanks to our seniors. Guys that stayed, competed, that bought in, that led. Showed what the spirit of a Volunteer is.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3) head into their bowl game against No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2), much different than the last time they took the field at the beginning of the month. Oregon has gone through a head coaching change and plenty of their impact players declaring for the draft or entering the transfer portal.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa opens up on Jaylen Waddle connection, Dolphins' seventh straight win

With Monday night's 20-3 win at the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins became the first time in NFL history to first lose and then win seven straight games in the same season. After starting the season 1-7, Miami is now 8-7 and finds itself in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with two games to go. During the win, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown to an interception. Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tied Jerry Rice’s Monday Night Football rookie record for receptions with 10.
NFL
247Sports

Social media reaction to Texas Tech's thrashing of Mississippi State in Liberty Bowl

Despite being more than a touchdown underdog, Texas Tech whipped Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs, 34-7, Tuesday night in the Liberty Bowl. The victory gave the Red Raiders their first bowl victory since 2013 when Texas Tech beat Arizona State, 37-23, in the Holiday Bowl. Tuesday's triumph also secured Texas Tech's first winning season (7-6) since 2015, which featured a certain quarterback named Patrick Mahomes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

North Carolina QB’s career comes full circle vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell has come full circle. North Carolina’s junior quarterback started his college career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium. Now, nearly 28 months later, the projected first-round NFL draft pick will look to close […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

