Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have now won three straight games after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 116-108. The Hornets kept a mean stiff arm of a lead through most of the game. The Pacers did cut the lead down to four points, but Rozier and Ball continued to make huge plays down the stretch. Those two were on fire all night long. They combined for 56 points, including 35 points from Rozier. It’s safe to say that the “slump” he was in during the first quarter of season is now gone.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO