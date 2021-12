In the last 18 months, how many of us have skipped visiting the doctor because we were worried about being exposed to COVID-19? Probably quite a few of us —– which is often not a good idea. Thankfully though, telemedicine was available throughout the pandemic so we could have access to care from the comfort of home and limit our potential exposure to COVID-19. This made receiving care safer, but also easier. Instead of having to take a few hours off work for a doctor’s appointment, possibly struggling with transportation and child care, patients could spend just a few minutes getting the care they needed from a doctor from their homes. Telemedicine has been a great step forward in creating safe, easy access to care.

