Omaha, NE

Man wanted for 2-year-old’s Christmas Eve death arrested

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha. Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The man fled after...

panhandlepost.com

Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors’ homes earlier this year. KETV-TV reports that a judge dismissed the...
OMAHA, NE
1 in custody following pursuit with stolen vehicle

NORTH PLATTE — One person is in custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 4:20 pm, the Nebraska State Patrol was alerted that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen Ford dually truck northbound on Highway 83. Troopers responded to the area to assist in the pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour and driving towards oncoming traffic at times.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lakewood police identify officer injured in shooting rampage

LAKEWOOD, Colorado-Police have identified the officer that was injured during a shooting rampage in suburban Denver. On Monday, Dec. 27, the Lakewood and Denver communities faced an unimaginable tragedy when a gunman opened fire in both cities, killing five and injuring others. Among those injured was a Lakewood Police Agent.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Lincoln man dies after crashing car while fleeing police

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Lincoln man died Monday after crashing his car early Christmas morning while trying to flee a traffic stop. Lincoln police said Tuesday that Ahmad Gregory was critically injured in Saturday’s crash and died late Monday. An autopsy is planned. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western Missouri. KMBC-TV reports that the accident happened Wednesday in Grain Valley, just east of Kansas City. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. of Kingsville were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction when the 10-foot-deep trench gave way.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 23 - Dec. 29

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Busy holiday weekend for Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested several people during the holiday weekend following several incidents across the state. Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. CT, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 321. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In a search of the vehicle, troopers located 37 grams of methamphetamine, 32 suspected fentanyl pills, and smaller amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, marijuana, and prescription pills. The driver, Nathan Bottenberg, 40, and passenger, Imogen Minch, 23, both of Greeley, Colorado, were arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
Troopers continue holiday impaired driving enforcement campaign

LINCOLN — As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers have removed from the road 37 impaired drivers. The campaign includes troopers and dispatchers from the Nebraska State Patrol, as well as officers and deputies from many other agencies across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Short pursuit leads to arrest in Omaha

OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Omaha overnight. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a westbound Acura sedan speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Omaha near 84th street. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but as the trooper approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver accelerated and fled the traffic stop. Another trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career. The...
ARLINGTON, NE
Chadron man arrested for terroristic threats

On Dec. 21 the Chadron Police Department received a call from a citizen requesting a welfare check on a man who was struggling to walk in Chadron. The citizen said he was falling over too. Sgt. Young contacted 19-year-old Tyree Good Crow. Good Crow was slurring his speech and having...
CHADRON, NE
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

