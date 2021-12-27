ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfRw1_0dWowwMQ00

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills.

Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. 24.

‘MADE’ host inaugural artisan market in Leesburg

The victim was on his way to a holiday dinner with his three children and girlfriend at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police responded to the scene on the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, where the victim was found. Kelly was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else on the scene was injured. However, the suspect remains at large.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading up to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police need help identifying assault suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man at a local gas station. The assault happened at the 7-Eleven on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue October 1. Police released surveillance video of the assault Thursday, which shows a man aggressively punching a patron in the store. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous. Detectives in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left […]
GARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

APD increases patrol on Abilene streets this New Year’s holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department said it is revving up its New Year’s patrol. In the interest of reducing DWI-related incidents, APD officers will increase patrol across Abilene on New Year’s Eve and Day. The APD told KTAB/KRBC there were three DWI citations last New Year’s. Alternatives to driving while intoxicated Call […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas Eve#Road Rage#Danny Kelly#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Royals
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy