Jasper County, MS

Mississippi Highway Patrol releases holiday travel report

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced the results of the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. The period began on Thursday, December 23 and ended on Sunday, December 26.

The report is as follows:

  • Citations: 6,520
  • Seatbelt and Child Restraint: 589
  • DUIs: 146
  • Crashes: 174
  • Fatal Crashes: 1
  • Fatalities: 1
  • Motorist Assist: 96

The fatal crash occurred in Jasper County. MHP officials reported that on Sunday, December 26 around 6:30 a.m., Darian Milsap, 24, of Vossburg, died in a car crash. They said Milsap was traveling north in a 2017 Nissan Altima on Highway 503 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. Milsap died at the scene and the crash is under investigation by MHP.

