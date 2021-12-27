ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Five ways to apply for stimulus check payments in 2022 – here’s who’s eligible to get New Year cash from next week

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 5 days ago
MONTHLY Child Tax Credit payments have come to an end and it's currently uncertain if they’ll make a return in 2022.

However, there are still programs available for families who need extra stimulus cash.

Some states are giving residents a form of universal basic income [UBI] and others have state-wide stimulus checks in place to cover costs.

These programs may not apply to everyone but they are available to help many people make ends meet.

STATE AND CITY STIMULUS CHECKS

Congress has yet to agree on a fourth federal stimulus check, leaving many states to come up with their own programs to help eligible residents.

In California, the Golden State Stimulus II program offers residents over $568million in extra funding through the end of the year.

The program is for residents who have been financially impacted as a result of the pandemic.

Over half a million residents received $285 checks in Maine. In Maryland, qualifying residents can receive a check worth between $300 to $500.

Educators and first responders in Florida can receive $1000 stimulus checks.

Also, low-income residents in Seattle can get payments through the Seattle Relief Fund, which offers one-time checks worth up to $3000.

UBI PAYMENTS

Other cities. are offering scheduled universal basic income payments to eligible residents.

Columbia, Chicago, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Santa Ana are doing some UBI payments for low-income individuals.

In Columbia, 100 low-income fathers will receive $500 monthly checks for a year.

Residents making less than $35,000 in Chicago can receive $500 monthly payments. People living below the poverty line in Los Angeles can receive $1000 monthly payments.

Teens in Louisiana can receive $350 monthly payments through the state’s financial literacy program.

And Newark, New Jersey is expanding its “guaranteed income pilot program," which allows 400 residents to get payments for two years.

CTC IN 2022

December marked the last month of CTC payments in 2021, however, it’s likely that some parents are still owed another payment.

Another part of the Rescue Act included an expansion of child tax credits to up to $3,600 per kid from $2,000.

Since July, eligible American families have received up to $300 per child each month.

With December’s payment, American families should have received up to $1,800 per child.

That means you’ll be able to claim the remaining $1,800 on your tax return.

UPDATED TAX RETURNS

Millions of Americans might get federal stimulus payments during the tax season next year.

And you might be eligible for two reasons: your family welcomed a newborn to the world in 2021, or you’re living abroad.

This would apply to the latest economic relief package known as the American Rescue Act, which included $1,400 stimulus checks.

Just thousands of Americans living overseas have received stimulus checks during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

“The scale of the payments going overseas is less than 1% of the [total],” Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute told CNBC.

“It wasn’t really very much when you look at it.”

According to the Department of State, roughly 9million US Citizens live outside the country.

OTHER WAYS TO GET CASH

Although not an offer of government support, there are other ways to supplement one's income.

Some include a cash-back program that allows people to receive credit for purchasing goods.

For example, major cashback site Ibotta claims its average user earns $150 each year from online purchases and groceries.

And TopCashback claims it gives its average member $345 in cash back.

Other incentives come through banks offering huge sign-up bonuses during the pandemic.

There are even sign-up bonuses for getting a job during the nationwide labor shortage.

Given that there is a massive labor shortage, some companies are paying thousands in hiring bonuses in an effort to lure workers in.

In Florida, for instance, teachers and principals will receive $1,000 in stimulus cash for their commitment to educating during the pandemic.

Other states are running similar programs for the education sector and other industries.

Congress still hasn't decided on a fourth federal stimulus check Credit: Getty Images

Community Policy