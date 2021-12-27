ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

By Kaya Terry For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged.

Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability.

The DNR orders were reportedly offered following 'concerns about the pressure on the NHS' - but it has left families confused and 'upset'.

NHS England wrote to medics last year as the pandemic struck reminding them of guidance that learning disability should never be a reason for issuing a DNR.

Shocked parents are now worried their child could have agreed to the order because they may have not 'understood the question', according to an investigation by the Daily Telegraph.

The DNR orders - also known as DNACPR (Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) - are given to seriously ill patients and prevent doctors from performing CPR.

Guidance states they should only be put in place on an individual case-by-case basis after discussion with a patient or their family about end-of-life plans.

The Department of Health previously said it was 'unacceptable' for DNRs to be applied 'in any kind of blanket fashion'.

This comes as it was revealed that mentally ill patients and those with learning disabilities were given 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders by doctors during the pandemic.

The orders were issued if their heart stopped and at least one appears to have led to the death of a patient, it was reported in June.

Charities said they were aware of many occasions when orders were 'inappropriately' given, with one saying it saw 20 in a single month.

Jeremy Hunt, chairman of the Commons health committee, said: 'This kind of hidden prejudice must be stamped out.'

Research last year also found that do not resuscitate orders were being placed illegally on the medical files of adults with learning disabilities.

MPs responded by ordering an urgent review into the ‘appalling’ practice, calling for it to be brought to an end by Christmas.

It is feared wrongful use of the orders could be denying vulnerable people life-saving treatment during the pandemic.

Steve Scown of Dimensions UK, a learning disability charity, told the Commons health and social care committee that those his fund helped were ‘not valued as equal members of society’.

He said: ‘We’ve seen that with the number of DNARs (do not attempt resuscitation) that have been placed on people that we support without any consultation with their families or anybody who knows their best interests.

'There is a fundamental problem with how people with learning disabilities are valued within society and within the system.

‘The fact that they were just placed on files without any meaningful conversation with families or any other professional is just frankly disgraceful.’

NHS England said at the time: 'The key principle is that each person is an individual whose needs and preferences must be taken account of individually.

'Blanket policies are inappropriate whether due to ­medical condition, disability, or age.'

Comments / 33

Cheryl Stewart
4d ago

The culture of death…. Socialism and this “kill them “ or “ let them die” attitude go together.

Reply(18)
15
DR Ambiguous
3d ago

can you imagine being a Doctor, who swore to do no harm, and someone with a form of retardation walks into your clinic, and your first thought is hmmm I need to have them sign this paper stating that they should not be rescued from death because I think they aren't smart enough to live.

Reply
2
#Gps#Covid#Learning Disabilities#Resuscitation#Uk#Dnr#Nhs England#The Daily Telegraph#Dnacpr#The Department Of Health#Charities#Commons
