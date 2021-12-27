ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Christmas In Bethlehem: A Double Blessing For Gazan

By Claire Gounon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last time Milad Ayyad travelled outside of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip he was just 10 years old, but for Christmas this year he received a "priceless" gift to visit Bethlehem. The day before Christmas Eve, Israeli authorities gave Ayyad, who is now 30, a blue slip allowing him...

