Overclockers Hoplite Review

Manipulating time to solve puzzles makes for an intriguing formula but throw in stealth and you're left with the very cool Timelie. Timelie has you play as a girl who navigates her way through a strange facility while being chased by robotic guards. Soon into her adventure, she meets a little kitty who helps her overcome situations by meowing to distract robots, pressing buttons, and much more. In fact, you actually get to command both simultaneously which makes the already clever gameplay even more layered with strategic elements. Anyway, the story is very minimal and it's told through abstract cutscenes with lovely cinematography which I appreciated as you don't see that every day. However, I imagine that many players would want more explanation by the time they're finished the campaign and may even become frustrated as a result. Either way, there's no denying that it's something unique and that's a good thing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO