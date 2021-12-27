ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Top Hotel & Resort News From December

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember was, like many other months this year, a good one for the hotel and...

www.travelpulse.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Closes Sale To Vail Resorts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s official: Seven Springs has new owners. The Nutting family bought Seven Springs in 2006, which expanded to include Hidden Valley Mountain Resort in 2013 and Laurel Mountain in 2016. The sale of the three properties to Vail Resorts, Inc. has closed, the resort announced Friday. “Looking back over the past 15 years, I am proud to be leaving all three properties much better than we had found them,” Nutting said in a press release. “I am very thankful for all of the resort professionals who we worked alongside with throughout our ownership that helped makes the resorts the strong community assets that they are today. I am further appreciative of our loyal guests we were able to host through these years,” former president and CEO Bob Nutting said. He also owns the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seven Springs Mountain Resort will continue to own and operate Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, the golf courses at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, Highlands Market and Highlands Resort Realty, the resort said. Vail Resorts currently owns 37 resorts across three countries and 15 U.S. states.
GOLF
TravelPulse

Hotel Xcaret Arte’s All-Fun Inclusive Concept

When people want to fully relax in a warm, tropical place, they usually look to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. Having the vacation prepaid and not having to pull out the wallet for every drink or meal allows travelers to kick back and have a worry-free stay. Hotel Xcaret Arte...
TRAVEL
CBS Sacramento

‘Price For Champagne Is 20 Percent Higher Than In 2019,’ Sales Expected To Hit $6 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ringing in the new year with a toast of bubbly may end up costing you more than you thought as champagne’s popularity is once again popping. Sales dropped in 2020 when the pandemic canceled many new year’s parties. But the industry group UMC says sales are expected to hit more than 6 billion dollars this year, which would be a new record. In France, some retailers are struggling to keep up with demand. “Many champagne makers are not able to supply us’, a Paris shop owner said. Part of the reason, grapes in France were hit with some bad weather this year...
DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘You Want To Be Earning And Burning:’ Travel Expert Advises Against Stacking Travel Points

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a traveler or frequent flier, we have some words of wisdom — use your travel points…now! Your points may soon lose value and that may come with little-to-no warning. Some people rack up points, hoping to use them for a family vacation, save them for their next big flight, or just a fun getaway. But, if you use rewards points through airlines or a hotel, things could soon be changing. “Don’t be a points hoarder,” says Zach Griff. Griff knows points, he’s a senior reporter with the popular travel website The Points Guy. “They’re not...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Momad Escape in Madeira Island, Portugal + Exclusive travel package!

Enjoy a premium workation in sunny Madeira Island, Portugal. This deal is a Portugal Getaways exclusive specially designed to ensure that you have the opportunity to experience the best of Madeira Island as a digital nomad. This package with special conditions is dedicated to the business traveler who is currently free to work from home or from any place with access to Wi-FI and would like to escape to a safe, trendy, and cosmopolitan destination. You’ll be flying non-stop from JFK Airport in New York City to Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Madeira Island on an approximately a 6-hour flight.
WORLD
TravelPulse

Save up to 20% + $2,000 Additional Savings When Booking with a Travel Advisor

Every booking you make through a Travel Advisor gives you the opporuntiy to save up $2,000 per stateroom. Available for all World Navigator luxe-adventure voyages sailing March - September 2022, there's a world of possibilities for your next explorations. Plus, when you book by January 31, 2022 you can save EVEN MORE by combining this offer with an additional 20% savings on new booking paid in full of 15% savings on new deposited booking.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Where To Stay in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen awaits those who want to escape the winter blues and warm up with some sun and fun. For those who had a hectic holiday or endured crowded airports and or canceled flights, it's the perfect time for a beach vacation. Playa Hotels & Resorts properties in Playa...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Top of the World Lounge in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Open for Disney Vacation Club Members December 30 and 31

Top of the World Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary Resort has mostly been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, with only limited reopenings since for special occasions. And as it turns out, the next two nights will be another special occasion where Disney Vacation Club guests may enjoy use of the Top of the World Lounge.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in December

The U.S. State Department once again issued dozens of updated travel advisories in December. As has been the case for nearly two years, the vast majority were related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the emergence of the new Omicron variant only added to the department's many considerations for warning Americans about the potential risks that await them when traveling overseas. Here's a look at the 10 most significant travel advisories published over the past month.
TRAVEL
Lodging

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Adds Estancia La Jolla and Spa to Portfolio

KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts welcomed San Diego County-based Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa to its portfolio of experience-driven properties. Real estate investment trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, which owns the hotel, has tapped Noble House to manage the luxe property. This brings the total number of hotels, resorts, and experiences, including the Napa Valley Wine Train, within the Noble House brand portfolio to 24 across North America.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Top Cruise Travel Stories From 2021

The year 2021 was a big year for the cruise industry. This was the year that cruise lines around the world began test cruises to see if it would be a feasible form of travel during the pandemic. It was, and this year also became one of high demand because of it. Cruise lines began selling out their longest and most demanding world cruises, while travel agents began booking into 2023 and 2024 earlier than ever before due to the high demand.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Help Your Clients Save When Booking Winter Getaways

As the holidays wind down and the cooler winter months rapidly approach, there’s no doubt your phones will be ringing and emails will be blowing up with vacation inquiries. Your clients are ready to plan a vacation for this winter to have something to look forward to. RIU Hotels...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Key Tips for Travel Advisors Selling Hotel Xcaret Arte

Hotel Xcaret Arte, which opened earlier this year, is a unique property for travel advisors to suggest to their clients. It’s ideal for honeymooners wanting to mix relaxation with adventure, and it has plenty of interesting dining experiences to enjoy. Sakari Malinen, Director of Sales, Hoteles Xcaret, recently shared...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Top 2022 Travel Trends

Could 2022 be bigger than 2019 when it comes to travel? After two years of being plagued by COVID-19 travel restrictions and postponed trips, Americans are ready for a vacation. The pandemic has, however, transformed the way people think about travel, what they expect on vacation and how they choose and arrive in their destination. These factors are reshaping travel trends in the coming year.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Luxurious Resorts Offering Club-Level Perks

Club-level resort accommodations and lounges offer some of the most luxurious amenities and perks within a resort. Forget country clubs: you’ll want to spend your well-earned dollars on these accommodations instead of on golf. The Club Level at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is truly memorable. The top two floors...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts debuts stylish Wyndham Garden Oceanfront Hotel in Mirbat, Oman

LONDON, UK – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to cement its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman. The hotel marks Wyndham’s continued growth in the leisure segment, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company – one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.
TRAVEL
Hotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs InterContinental Grenada Resort

ATLANTA, GA – December 21, 2021 – IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the signing of the InterContinental Grenada Resort. The 150-room Caribbean hotel will be built on La Sagesse Beach, approximately 30 minutes from the Maurice Bishop International Airport and the town of St. George’s.
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

IHG signs second Hotel Indigo resort in Saudi Arabia

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. Due to open in early 2026, the resort will be located in Durrat Al Arus, a recreational neighbourhood north of Jeddah, and will be a leisurely drive away from the main city.
MIDDLE EAST
TravelPulse

Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Organizational Changes

Following today’s prior announcement that Playa Hotels & Resorts’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming would be stepping down in early January, the company has announced other key changes to its organization. Fernando Mulet has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, overseeing The Playa Collection,...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming Stepping Down in January

Playa Hotels & Resorts executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming announced he would step down from his positions and leave the company on January 5. According to Travel Weekly, Froemming sent a message to the travel industry and advisors thanking them for the support over the years,...
LIFESTYLE

