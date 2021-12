The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff hopes are alive, but just barely. They were hammered by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 36-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. The defeat leaves the Steelers in the #11 seed in the AFC standings at 7-7-1. They are a half game behind four teams for the final wild card spot. Therefore, the chances at making the postseason are very slim.

