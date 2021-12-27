ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Teton National Park Tourists Get Extremely Close To Grizzly Bear Eating Elk

By Clayton Edwards
 3 days ago
Every year, millions of people visit America’s National Parks. They’re the perfect way to view some of the most beautiful parts of the country and leave the daily grind behind. If you’re planning a National Park trip, just be sure you don’t leave your common sense behind. That’s what happened in a recently-posted video that shows people crowding around a grizzly bear in the Grand Teton National Park.

The video shows three cars and twice as many people pulled over on the side of the road in Grand Tetons NP, just yards away from a grizzly bear. To make things a little more dangerous, the bear is chowing down on an elk carcass. Luckily for the people who are (probably unknowingly) putting their lives at risk, the bear is too busy eating to care about them. However, it does seem like the bear notices the tourists a couple of times.

Grizzly bears are one of the most dangerous animals you could encounter in Grand Tetons NP. They get a little more dangerous when food or cubs are involved. With the bear feasting on what looks to be a freshly-killed elk, these folks are taking a huge gamble. Grizzlies might be big, but they can move fast. It would’ve taken very little effort for one of the tourists to become that bear’s next meal. This is especially true for the children outside the cars in such close proximity. After all, elk are big, hearty, and fierce creatures in their own right. That didn’t save the elk from the bear’s jaws and claws. These tourists wouldn’t stand a chance.

A Little More Insight into the Grand Tetons NP Grizzly Bear Sighting

Tourons of Yellowstone posted the video to their Instagram account. In the caption, they highlighted just how lucky these people got. “Some might think that this griz would be too occupied to care about the tourons, but this is probably one of the most dangerous positions to be in,” they wrote. They also noted that if the grizzly bear thought any of the tourists was a threat, he could ruin their trip to Grand Tetons in a matter of seconds.

The page added that the presence of the children so close to the grizzly gives them “massive amounts of anxiety.” Which is fair. According to Mountain Journal, a grizzly bear’s top speed is about 30 miles per hour. They cover about 44 feet per second at top speeds. So, this grizzly bear could be on one of the Grand Teton tourists in the blink of an eye. They would scarcely have time to react.

The worst part about all of this is that if the bear attacked one of the people who are invading its space, it would die. Park rangers would have to put it down. Keep that in mind the next time you’re in a National Park. Make sure you’re respecting nature’s dangers while you’re taking in its beauty.

Jonathan Hall
3d ago

the dumbass tourists are lucky they did not get killed bears are not an animal you want to get to close to

Debbie
3d ago

Never get close to bears!!! Look what happened to Hugh Glass in the movie The Revenant..grizzly bears are deadly!

