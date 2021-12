Long-term care in New York is in a state of crisis – and in order to prevent more damage from being done, Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C,I-Greece) says it is critically important that the state give an appropriate level of support to nursing homes who continue to work to protect residents from COVID-19, and that support begins with an immediate increase of nursing home Medicaid rates. Since before the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes have been suffering from staffing shortages, coupled with costly mandates, and unprecedented cuts to Medicaid. Now, nursing homes across the state are experiencing massive financial losses, and many are being forced to close units, reduce admissions and in some cases, declare bankruptcy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO