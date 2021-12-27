Displaying items by tag: Jesus

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Friday, 11 December 2020 12:31

COLUMN: How could anything cancel Christmas?

December seems to be the month that Americans try to get into the holiday spirit. As well it should be because it is the season when we recognize the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Tuesday, 15 January 2019 19:17

Our culture is addicted to violence. That includes most Christians.

Monday, 31 December 2018 00:52

Christmas history Part IV: When was Jesus born?

Yet another perspective regarding the date of the birth of Jesus is the practical application of noted events, specifically the implementation of the Roman census and the collection of taxes.

Friday, 28 December 2018 16:38

Christmas history Part III: When was Jesus born?

As the actual date of the birth of Jesus has been debated throughout the centuries, there have been proposals to alter the recognized celebration away from the arguably arbitrary Dec. 25.

Tuesday, 25 December 2018 17:36

Christmas history Part I: When was Jesus born?

