Displaying items by tag: gospel

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Monday, 26 April 2021 14:17

Bluegrass, gospel band Caroline to kick off Live @the Lake Concert Series

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and the Cole Auditorium will be bringing live entertainment back to town starting Friday, April 30, when the Live @the Lake outdoor concert series kicks off.

Thursday, 15 October 2020 22:40

PRAISE IN THE PARKING LOT: 2nd Chance Ministries brings gospel to the Cole

HAMLET — Southern Gospel trio 2nd Chance Ministries took the stage in front of Cole Auditorium Thursday evening for the latest installment in the fall “Car”cert series.

Monday, 12 October 2020 15:15

2nd Chance Ministries making tour stop on Thursday for ‘Car’certs at the Cole

HAMLET — Southern Christian touring group 2nd Chance Ministries will be making a stop in Hamlet on Thursday to perform at the “Car”certs at the Cole. This special evening of music and ministry will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium.

Monday, 10 June 2019 19:01

Grammy-winning Jason Crabb performs at Hamlet church

HAMLET — Doors opened at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at King’s Gate Church allowing VIP ticket holders early entrance to meet Christian musician Jason Crabb.

Monday, 04 March 2019 17:11

Gospel concert to benefit longtime Cordova first responder

ROCKINGHAM — Three area gospel groups are coming together this weekend for a benefit concert to help a local fireman.

Monday, 26 November 2018 18:50

Contemporary Christian singer Carman performs at Roberdel Baptist

ROCKINGHAM — Gospel Music Hall of Famer Carman brought his musical ministry to Roberdel Baptist Church Nov. 18.

“We are very excited to have Carman as a guest singer,” said church member Logan McKenzie, who began coordinating the concert in July.

