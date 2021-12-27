Displaying items by tag: gospel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Monday, 26 April 2021 14:17

Bluegrass, gospel band Caroline to kick off Live @the Lake Concert Series

HAMLET — Richmond Community College and the Cole Auditorium will be bringing live entertainment back to town starting Friday, April 30, when the Live @the Lake outdoor concert series kicks off.

Thursday, 15 October 2020 22:40

PRAISE IN THE PARKING LOT: 2nd Chance Ministries brings gospel to the Cole

HAMLET — Southern Gospel trio 2nd Chance Ministries took the stage in front of Cole Auditorium Thursday evening for the latest installment in the fall “Car”cert series.

Monday, 12 October 2020 15:15

2nd Chance Ministries making tour stop on Thursday for ‘Car’certs at the Cole

HAMLET — Southern Christian touring group 2nd Chance Ministries will be making a stop in Hamlet on Thursday to perform at the “Car”certs at the Cole. This special evening of music and ministry will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium.

Monday, 10 June 2019 19:01

Grammy-winning Jason Crabb performs at Hamlet church

HAMLET — Doors opened at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at King’s Gate Church allowing VIP ticket holders early entrance to meet Christian musician Jason Crabb.

Monday, 04 March 2019 17:11

Gospel concert to benefit longtime Cordova first responder

ROCKINGHAM — Three area gospel groups are coming together this weekend for a benefit concert to help a local fireman.

Monday, 26 November 2018 18:50

Contemporary Christian singer Carman performs at Roberdel Baptist

ROCKINGHAM — Gospel Music Hall of Famer Carman brought his musical ministry to Roberdel Baptist Church Nov. 18.

“We are very excited to have Carman as a guest singer,” said church member Logan McKenzie, who began coordinating the concert in July.

BBC

When Jesus is used to steal from his flock

To his listeners, William Neil "Doc" Gallagher was known as the "Money Doctor" - a charming financial guru who advertised his services on Christian radio, broadcast all over the American conservative 'Bible Belt' that stretches across North Texas. His adverts often concluded with a familiar slogan: "See you in church...
Record-Herald

Why preach the gospel of Christ?

I Corinthians 1:17 & 23, “For Christ sent me not to baptize but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect. But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness.”
Kilgore News Herald

Lloyd Omdahl: Suddenly, the Gospel is for everyone

“And the angel said to them ‘do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which shall be for all people for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

Gospel through the ages: Soul Stirrers

Steven Bowen and the Soul Stirrers are a Gospel quartet and 9-piece band based out of Clarksville, Tenn. Formed over 40 years ago, “The Clarksville Soul Stirrers,” as they were originally known, perform both old-school songs and original material. Bowen, Floyd Henry, and Michael Turange are some of...
Vindy.com

The Gospel according to Luke

And Joseph also went up from Galilee, which is called Bethlehem (because he was of the house and lineage of David) to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.
The Richmond Observer

Samaritan’s Purse brings Christmas joy, relief to tornado-ravaged communities

CHARLOTTE — Yuri Lopez was orphaned at the age of two and spent her childhood shifting between 14 orphanages in Honduras. But her life was transformed one Christmas when she received a shoebox filled with gifts from the North Carolina-based international Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse. That’s when she “experienced hope for the very first time.”
outreachmagazine.com

Does TV Still Matter for Spreading the Gospel?

Has the growth in online spaces made TV obsolete for reaching people?. One of the biggest reasons I’m still an advocate for Christian television is that in most cases, to find a particular church, teacher or other Christian program online, you have to be intentional. You have to know the URL, the social media name, or search with specific information.
kniakrls.com

Christmas Origins Date Back to Two Gospels

Pastor Sophie Mathonnet-Vander Well with Second Reformed Church in Pella says the origins of the Christmas holiday come from the gospels of Luke and Matthew. “They basically tell the story of a baby born in Bethlehem to a young mother named Mary and a father named Joseph,” she says.
dakotanewsnow.com

Union Gospel Mission gearing up for Christmas celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission will be holding their Christmas day celebrations Saturday with three different chapels services, each followed by a Christmas meal and a gift. The first service begins at 11 a.m., followed by others at 1 and 2 p.m. “What we...
smliv.com

Gospel museum inks agreement with Biblical Times Theater

The Southern Gospel Music Association has announce an agreement with Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to house the SGMA Hall of Fame & Museum on their premises, located at 2391 Parkway. The announcement was made during a concert with Jonathan Wilburn, a board of member of the SGMA,...
theadvocate.com

Cowboy Church in the Dirt brings gospel to a rodeo arena

Shoe prints — of horses and people — were lightly tracked in the soil: evidence that a rodeo event might be coming at the Clinton Arena. Then a crowd of adults and children quieted down and settled into folding chairs or onto bleachers. A flatbed truck parked in...
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
The Daily Reporter

An equal balance of work and rest

I love to work. It might be because I have a job that I truly enjoy, but I also enjoy the process. There is something satisfying about beginning a new week that has unaccomplished tasks and unconquered problems, only to end with everything where it needs to be. I don’t solve everything in a week, but I make progress on many things and that is satisfying in its own way. The Bible has a thing or two to say about work. Solomon, who wrote Proverbs, was an industrious man. He knew the blessing of work, but he also knew its...
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

