ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

By Theresa Opeka - Carolina Journal
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUV4M_0dWomapa00

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Times have certainly changed since then. Gone are the days of full pews in church, even before the pandemic occurred. According to a recent poll by the Pew Research Center, secularism in the United States is on the rise. Religiously unaffiliated or “nones” are up 10% from a decade ago. More than 60% identify as Christian, while 29% are atheist, agnostic, or other. The remaining 8% did not identify with a belief at all.

Protestants account for 40% of the U.S. population, down 10 points in 10 years, while 21% identify as Catholic, identical from 2014 numbers.

Change is not just in Christianity. In a separate poll from June, 88% of those raised Jewish still consider themselves Jewish today, but there has been a shift from Conservative Judaism, 15%, to Reform Judaism, 33%, as opposed to how they were raised, with 25% as Conservative to 28% for Reformed. Of those polled, 29% have no branch of Judaism.

While it is evident that secularism is growing in popularity, polls are only a snapshot.

“Without Christianity, Americans no longer have a common culture in which to fall back,” author Shadi Hamid wrote in “America Without God,” an April article in The Atlantic.

“Faith plays a tremendous role in our lives,” said Rep. Phil Shepard, R-Onslow, who has also been pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Jacksonville since 1997. “The stronger your faith in Jesus Christ, the stronger the person you will be, especially when you are going through difficult times.”

He said people’s faith has helped them through tough times in our country, like the Great Depression and now the pandemic.

“I believe that God allows us to go through circumstances and situations," he added. "He promises us that he will never leave or forsake us.”

Shepard has his own personal story of faith. He is a kidney transplant survivor, as he calls it. His kidney function was down to 3%. Amazingly, before the transplant, he never went on dialysis and carried on with normal functions, like his role as a representative in the General Assembly.

“God brought me through those circumstances,” he said. “I can’t attribute it to anyone else. It’s a gift from God. It’s God working in my life.”

Shepard said he has seen changes in his church since the pandemic. While he has seen some not return, there have been others who have found his church as a new place to worship.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in summer 2020 found that 28% of Americans polled reported their personal faith has gotten stronger because of the pandemic, and think Americans' religious faith has actually gotten stronger. That is more than any of the other 14 economically developed countries surveyed.

When the government shut down houses of worship during the early stages of the pandemic, it may have led people to examine their faith and question their government, but it also forced them to get creative.

A BBC.com report showed that online services made it easier for people to participate in religious services, opening up a new world to those who may have never attended or fallen away from worshipping in person.

“What is tangible is that people are watching,” said Monsignor David Brockman of Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. “Some may say they aren’t really 'there,' but I beg to differ. I speak to people following, and it’s clear they were there watching. I don’t think it is insignificant.”

There are about 1,200-1,400 converts to Catholicism in the Diocese of Raleigh each year, according to Brockman, who converted to the faith in his 20s before discerning a vocation to the priesthood.

While technology may have opened some doors, attending Mass in person was something that many people, whether converts or “Cradle Catholics,” missed during the early stages of the pandemic and couldn’t wait to get back to.

“A lot of times I would be giving somebody Holy Communion, and they would burst into tears because they missed receiving our Lord,” Brockman said. “For us as Catholics, that is what Jesus communicates in the Gospel: This is my body, this is my blood. People need that."

Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh also switched to online services when the pandemic hit, but Rabbi Eric Solomon said not being able to worship together in person was detrimental to the congregation. He said now people are slowly returning to Shabbat on a weekly basis.

“Isolation is deadly as COVID,” said Solomon. “It has a deep effect on the mental health and spiritual health of all Americans.”

He said the pandemic made people really look at their lives and question what was important, including having a higher power to give them strength in their most difficult moments and help them understand their life and its meaning.

“Contentment and meaning are not about how much money that you have in your bank account ... and having nice things,” said Solomon, “It’s about a way of looking at your life that serves beyond yourself. That understands that you are made in God’s image.”

According to Solomon, a community of faith serves as a connection for people who will walk the journey together, even when it is difficult.

“In the Christian context, you have that encounter with the Lord happening on a very intimate level, God coming as a baby,” Brockman said. “That isn’t a mystery of faith in any other major religion in the world. That sense of hope, that sense of closeness of God with us and not God with me but God with us reaches one on a very personal level that they need. We found out about that during the pandemic, that sense of the community life together. That aspect of fellowship. God comes in the midst of that as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
CBS 46

Ebenezer Baptist Church among places of worship going back to virtual services

ATLANTA (CBS46) — As more and more people across the country are infected with COVID-19, many places are choosing to temporarily shut down across metro Atlanta. Some churches and other places of worship are going virtual this holiday season. They won't hold in-person services this Christmas. Ebenezer Baptist Church...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Judaism#Raleigh#Congress#The Pew Research Center#Protestants#Catholic#Jewish#Reformed#Americans#Lighthouse Baptist Church
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily Reporter

An equal balance of work and rest

I love to work. It might be because I have a job that I truly enjoy, but I also enjoy the process. There is something satisfying about beginning a new week that has unaccomplished tasks and unconquered problems, only to end with everything where it needs to be. I don’t solve everything in a week, but I make progress on many things and that is satisfying in its own way. The Bible has a thing or two to say about work. Solomon, who wrote Proverbs, was an industrious man. He knew the blessing of work, but he also knew its...
RELIGION
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
The Richmond Observer

Samaritan’s Purse brings Christmas joy, relief to tornado-ravaged communities

CHARLOTTE — Yuri Lopez was orphaned at the age of two and spent her childhood shifting between 14 orphanages in Honduras. But her life was transformed one Christmas when she received a shoebox filled with gifts from the North Carolina-based international Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse. That’s when she “experienced hope for the very first time.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy