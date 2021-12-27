Displaying items by tag: religion

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Friday, 12 February 2021 12:27

AT THE MOVIES: 'Saint Maud' is slow, but sympathetic psychological thriller

Nearly a year has passed since A24-distributed "Saint Maud," the directorial debut for Rose Glass, was supposed to be released in theaters. But this past weekend a limited run of the psychological horror film hit some theaters across the country, with a wide-VOD release coming mid-February.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Wednesday, 07 August 2019 00:58

This is a response to Michael Maharrey’s opinion article “In God you must trust — or we'll pass a law.”

Published in Opinion

Tagged under

Friday, 11 August 2017 07:47

In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. -1 Thessalonians 5:18

It is mid-summer and it’s 99 degrees outside. I’ve been asked by my husband to drive his car in the next few days and get its annual inspection done so that the license tag can be purchased for the vehicle. I agreed, with a not so cheerful spirit…you see, this car’s air conditioning has not been working. My husband is much more tolerant of that fact than I am. He drives approximately 35 miles to and from work each day, so he’s just putting down all four windows and opening his sun roof in the evenings for the drive home. I’ve suggested to him several times that he should just go ahead and get this fixed as he doesn’t need to have to drive around in the heat. His response is always, “aww, it’s not so bad.”

We have a little motto that we use quite often in or about different situations, and it is “the Lord’s favor”. We don’t account it to luck, coincidence or karma….it is truly the Lord’s favor being poured out for us. Well, my husband had a little of that favor this week; having decided that he’d at least get some Freon for the air conditioner, which would temporarily provide some cooler air, he made a stop at the local auto parts store. He was really thinking of me and wanting to ensure that I would be comfortable driving his car. What he found was the price of the Freon was a bit steep - $13.00 a can! While he was mulling this over a gentleman nearby quietly told him that he could find the Freon down at the Aldi (grocery store) for half that price, a mere $5.99 a can. Thanking him, my better half hopped into his very warm car and drove the few miles to the store, purchased several cans of Freon and came home grinning from ear to ear over his “favor from the Lord”.

After dinner, as he was filling the air conditioner I was reminded of the scripture above from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, and I was giving thanks, even for freon!

Our Heavenly Father is concerned with your every need, even the most trivial.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Friday, 28 July 2017 08:26

Faith and the Basement

“But Jesus said, Suffer the little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14 (KJV)

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under