Displaying items by tag: religion

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

Today's search for meaning leads some back to worship

RALEIGH — Religion and faith have played an important part in the United States going all the way back to our founding fathers. Denied religious freedom in England, they sought to protect their liberty with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight Eisenhower prompted Congress to add the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954, due to the threat of Communism at the time.

Friday, 12 February 2021 12:27

AT THE MOVIES: 'Saint Maud' is slow, but sympathetic psychological thriller

Nearly a year has passed since A24-distributed "Saint Maud," the directorial debut for Rose Glass, was supposed to be released in theaters. But this past weekend a limited run of the psychological horror film hit some theaters across the country, with a wide-VOD release coming mid-February.

Wednesday, 07 August 2019 00:58

This is a response to Michael Maharrey’s opinion article “In God you must trust — or we'll pass a law.”

Friday, 11 August 2017 07:47

In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. -1 Thessalonians 5:18

It is mid-summer and it’s 99 degrees outside. I’ve been asked by my husband to drive his car in the next few days and get its annual inspection done so that the license tag can be purchased for the vehicle. I agreed, with a not so cheerful spirit…you see, this car’s air conditioning has not been working. My husband is much more tolerant of that fact than I am. He drives approximately 35 miles to and from work each day, so he’s just putting down all four windows and opening his sun roof in the evenings for the drive home. I’ve suggested to him several times that he should just go ahead and get this fixed as he doesn’t need to have to drive around in the heat. His response is always, “aww, it’s not so bad.”

We have a little motto that we use quite often in or about different situations, and it is “the Lord’s favor”.  We don’t account it to luck, coincidence or karma….it is truly the Lord’s favor being poured out for us.  Well, my husband had a little of that favor this week; having decided that he’d at least get some Freon for the air conditioner, which would temporarily provide some cooler air, he made a stop at the local auto parts store.  He was really thinking of me and wanting to ensure that I would be comfortable  driving his car.  What he found was the price of the Freon was a bit steep - $13.00 a can!  While he was mulling this over a gentleman nearby quietly told him that he could find the Freon down at the Aldi (grocery store) for half that price, a mere $5.99 a can.  Thanking him, my better half hopped into his very warm car and drove the few miles to the store, purchased several cans of Freon and came home grinning from ear to ear over his “favor from the Lord”. 

After dinner, as he was filling the air conditioner I was reminded of the scripture above from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, and I was giving thanks, even for freon!

Our Heavenly Father is concerned with your every need, even the most trivial.

Friday, 28 July 2017 08:26

Faith and the Basement

“But Jesus said, Suffer the little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14 (KJV)

Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION: The prayer of welcome

‘Tis the season to remember Mary. Here she was, a teenager, ready for the next stage of her life. And out of nowhere comes this incredible encounter. An angel declares that she, a virgin, is to give birth to a very special child. She has no idea what this means. But she responds with a prayer of surrender, a prayer of welcome, a prayer we know well: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).
Taking a strong stand against the religion of ‘anti-woke religion’

“If you pull the camera back and think about 1965, and think about last week, there’s been massive improvement. The question is why so many people pretend that that’s not true.”. That bracing dose of wisdom comes from John McWhorter, Columbia University linguistics professor and author of several...
EDITOR’S COLUMN: I Want to Believe ‘United We Stand’ Will Return but Fear ‘Divided We Fall’ Will Continue in 2022

The greatest challenge to our collective future — the hurdle which America must still somehow overcome — is how to mend the great divide — the rift that has grown between fellow Americans over the past year.  The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: I Want to Believe ‘United We Stand’ Will Return but Fear ‘Divided We Fall’ Will Continue in 2022 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
An equal balance of work and rest

I love to work. It might be because I have a job that I truly enjoy, but I also enjoy the process. There is something satisfying about beginning a new week that has unaccomplished tasks and unconquered problems, only to end with everything where it needs to be. I don’t solve everything in a week, but I make progress on many things and that is satisfying in its own way. The Bible has a thing or two to say about work. Solomon, who wrote Proverbs, was an industrious man. He knew the blessing of work, but he also knew its...
As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fellow Republicans to 'Stop' Wishing People Happy Kwanzaa: 'It's a Fake Religion'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is telling young Republicans to "stop" wishing people a happy Kwanzaa. The outspoken lawmaker, whose habit of stirring up controversy is matched by her love and loyalty for her "favorite President of all time," Donald Trump, slapped down a holiday message College Republicans posted to Twitter on the first day of the African American cultural celebration.
RELIGION CALENDAR

Email items for the TimesDaily Religion Calendar to myra.arnold@timesdaily.com. Deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication the following Friday. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Include a complete address with all venues, along with a name and telephone number. Due to coronavirus fears, events may have been altered.
How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
