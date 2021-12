Ford has confirmed the usable battery capacities for the two packs that will be available in the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Car and Driver reports the first will be a Standard Range unit with 98.0-kWh of usable juice. Coming standard on the two of the three trims, XLT and Lariat, it will power two motors turning both axles and producing a combined 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Ford estimates range for this battery to be 230 miles. Charging times from 15% of battery charge to full will range from 14 hours when plugged into a 240-volt outlet using Ford's 32-amp Mobile Power Cord, to 10 hours when using Ford's 80-amp Charge Station Pro plugged into a 240-volt outlet. The refill from 15% to 80% takes 44 minutes when plugged into a 150-kW DC fast charger.

