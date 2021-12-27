ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Microbot Medical Surges On Stryker Collaboration

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT), the medical device firm, is up nearly 70% to $9.20 Monday morning on news it has inked a deal with Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), a medical technology company. Massachusetts-based Microbot will collaborate with Stryker's Neurovascular...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Microbot Medical Shares Are Sliding Today

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is trading lower Tuesday as the stock pulls back following Monday's strength. Microbot Medical shares surged Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications. Microbot Medical said it will continue to develop the...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Phunware Announces Collaboration With PrimusTech

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Mobile software and blockchain company Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) has entered into a partnership with Singapore-based Master System Integrator, PrimusTech. The partnership is aimed at providing Phunware’s Smart Solutions on mobile. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally during yesterday’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Medical Equipment Stock Surges on Buyout Buzz

The shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX) are up 8.1% to trade at $21.45 last check, after news that Quidel (QDEL) will acquire the company for roughly $6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal -- expanding its portfolio of diagnostic products. In response, Evercore ISI downgraded OCDX to "in line" from "outperform," with a price-target cut to $24.68 from $30.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Durable Medical Equipment Market As Companies Committed for Digital Transformation, they are looking to achieve the Milestones, Players Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Durable medical equipment (DME) are reusable apparatus utilized in infirmary, polyclinic, and home care settings. Exemplar of DME are pushchairs, pedestrian or hospital beds. DME implemented at home care settings are recompensed below health insurance part A and part B scheme. Wide-ranging for DME may involve, pushchairs, ozone equipment, serologic analysis band, sticks, and locomotive appliances. This market has a powerful recompensation behind the scenes which is anticipated to have some effect on the comprehensive market. The patient’s medic must advice the particular long-lasting medical apparatus and it will require to be sanctioned by health insurance before buying. Medicaid is examining start-ups to assist combative instruction to show its compensation in line with further payers, thus can adversely affect some DME dealers and industrialists. For instance, In December 2015, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a new rule initiating an earlier granting method for some long lasting medical apparatus, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS). In this rule, DMEPOS items that were signaled for unwanted usage consisting a main list of 135 elements that will likely be subjected to earlier allowance and proper confirmation must be set forth for earlier clearance before recipient can get a thing and put forward a claim.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Medical Robots Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd

Medical robots are the robots designed for specific medical applications. They comprise capability of performing various medical operations such as medical test, patient monitoring, and surgeries. Medical robots can perform surgery wholly based on the pre-surgical planning by the surgeons. With the use of medical robots, high accuracy in open and minimally invasive surgeries can be achieved. Technological advancement has allowed surgeons to operate robots and perform surgeries remotely. The recent technological advancement has been focused to reduce the cost of products, leading to increasing use applications of these robots in different tasks. In 2000 the U.S. FDA granted approval to da Vinci robot that is known for its use in neck and head, cardiac, and urology surgery. In 2014, the Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) reported that da Vinci robot is used in every four hospitals in the U.S. and in the same year 570,000 procedures were performed in the region.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stryker Corporation#Medical Device#Medical Technology#Investing Com#Mbot#Neurovascular
Medagadget.com

Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market is growing rapidly with Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, 3M Healthcare and BSN Medical GmbH

Orthopedic bone cement is manufactured with polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and is used in fixing implant after orthopedic surgery. It is called cement since it can hold the implant and bone together by forming a tight space. There are various types of bone cements including glass polyalkenoate cement and calcium phosphate cements that are used in orthopedic surgeries. Cast is used to hold bones in place after injury as well as to provide enhanced immobilization post-orthopedic surgery. Moreover these casts are made from two types of casting materials namely fiberglass with cotton, plaster, and some other synthetic materials to provide soft padding to the bones. In the recent past, there has been rising demand for orthopedic bone cement and casting materials, especially among the geriatric population as they are prone to developing bone fractures. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the incidence of joint fractures due to the rise in prevalence of obesity which puts immense pressure on knee joints.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Total Disc Replacement Market 2028 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast | Stryker Corporation, De Puy Spine, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic, Globus Medical

Total disc replacement involves replacement of degenerated or damaged disc with the use of an artificial replacement device in the lumbar or cervical region. It is a type of back or spinal surgery involving implantation of artificial disc into the spine for performing same functions as normal disc in the human body. Prostheses can be used to maintain and support spinal curvature, to improve flexibility, and to reduce pain. Increasing cases of spinal disorders and growing awareness about disc replacement is expected to boost growth of the total disc replacement market.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
investing.com

Emmerson PLC (EML)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Head to Head Contrast. Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on... Comparing Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) are both...
ECONOMY
investing.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Corporation GFF provides consumer and professional, and home and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days. National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI),...
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.87%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Metals , Consumer Durables and Auto sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.87%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 0.80%. The biggest gainers of the session...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy