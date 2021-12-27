ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa tears up after Meghan Trainor makes $100K donation to her childhood cancer foundation: 'This is the biggest donation that we've had!'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host JoJo Siwa teared up after Grammy winner Meghan Trainor made a surprise $100K donation to her childhood cancer foundation last Wednesday.

'I've met a lot of fans who are going through that with their family members,' the Massachusetts-born 28-year-old explained.

'It's very hard, and so, I appreciate you so much for doing that, and I'm so beyond proud of you and I worship you. And I wanted to make a donation.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvAIS_0dWojdeo00
'I love you!' The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host JoJo Siwa (R) teared up after Grammy winner Meghan Trainor (L) made a surprise $100K donation to her childhood cancer foundation last Wednesday

The 18-year-old influencer - who founded the non-profit on December 2 after three years of preparation - started tearing up while staring at the massive check.

'I'm not crying, I swear,' JoJo (born Joelle Joanie) laughed.

'It's been a solid 12 hours since I've cried, but this means so much. Thank you! This is going to help so many kids. I had no idea about this, I'm so caught off guard. This is the biggest donation that we've had yet to the charity.'

The blonde BFFs originally met in 2019 when Trainor was 25 and Siwa was 15 and just got her epic face-print electric SUV, the Tesla Model X, which was customized by YouTube couple Kyler & Madison Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqsLx_0dWojdeo00
The Massachusetts-born 28-year-old explained: 'I've met a lot of fans who are going through that with their family members. It's very hard, and so, I appreciate you so much for doing that, and I'm so beyond proud of you and I worship you. And I wanted to make a donation'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb5YV_0dWojdeo00
Touching: The 18-year-old influencer - who founded the non-profit on December 2 after three years of preparation - started tearing up while staring at the massive check
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGpcW_0dWojdeo00
JoJo laughed: 'I'm not crying, I swear. It's been a solid 12 hours since I've cried, but this means so much. Thank you! This is going to help so many kids. I had no idea about this, I'm so caught off guard. This is the biggest donation that we've had yet to the charity'

'We were at rehearsal place and my mom saw your car with your face all over it and she's like, "JoJo Siwa is here!"' Meghan recalled.

'And I was like "and what are we gonna do about it" like nothing. And she's like, "I'm gonna wait outside." And she waited to find you or your mom and then dragged you into my rehearsal and I was like, "Oh my god what have you done" but I'm so glad she did because now we best friends.'

Since then, the Clash of the Cover Bands judge and the DWTS runner-up have taken turns appearing on each other's Christmas special, vlogs, podcasts, as well as Siwa Dance Pop Revolution.

Last Wednesday marked Trainor's 28th birthday and third wedding anniversary with Ben 10 actor Daryl Sabara, but she had no clue how they were going to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPNUx_0dWojdeo00
'My mom dragged you into my rehearsal!' The blonde BFFs originally met in 2019 when Trainor was 25 and Siwa was 15 and just got her epic face-print Tesla Model X SUV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYqHY_0dWojdeo00
Supportive gal pals: Since then, Meghan and the DWTS runner-up have taken turns appearing on each other's Christmas special (pictured in 2020), vlogs, podcasts, as well as Siwa Dance Pop Revolution

'I don't know! It's a surprise for me,' Meghan shrugged.

'My husband's very good. He's good at that stuff. I sometimes forget his birthday but I'm on it. But he probably has like pizza waiting for me at home and he's the greatest dad of all time and I worship him and I worship [our 10-month-old son Riley]. He's so cute! And that's the best gift he could have ever gave me.'

The blue-eyed soul singer originally met the 29-year-old Spy Kids alum at a party in 2014 before matchmaker Chloë Grace Moretz set them up on a date in 2016.

In honor of the celebrations, JoJo gifted Trainor with two ugly Christmas sweaters, JoJo face-print PJs, and a onesie for little Riley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfRLe_0dWojdeo00
Lots to celebrate! Last Wednesday marked the Clash of the Cover Bands judge's 28th birthday and third wedding anniversary with Ben 10 actor Daryl Sabara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDlzE_0dWojdeo00
Trainor gushed of the 29-year-old Spy Kids alum: 'He's the greatest dad of all time and I worship him and I worship [our 10-month-old son Riley]. He's so cute! And that's the best gift he could have ever gave me'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USvbN_0dWojdeo00
'This is my Grammy attire': In honor of the celebrations, JoJo gifted Meghan with two ugly Christmas sweaters, JoJo face-print PJs, and a onesie for little Riley

'This is my Grammy attire,' Meghan joked to the fully vaccinated studio audience.

The Winter Wonderland songstress later changed into a festive dress to perform her new song Christmas Coupon alongside four back-up dancers on the daytime talk show.

Christmas Coupon is featured on the 'deluxe' version of Trainor's 2020 holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, which dropped on October 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTLCU_0dWojdeo00
Cheer: The blue-eyed soul singer later changed into a festive dress to perform her new song Christmas Coupon alongside four back-up dancers on the daytime talk show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhwVY_0dWojdeo00
Dropped on October 29! Christmas Coupon is featured on the 'deluxe' version of Trainor's 2020 holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas

