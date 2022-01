AG Nessel Joins Coalition Urging U.S. Senate to Strengthen Protections for Pregnant Individuals and Families. LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general from around the nation in calling on the U.S. Senate to protect pregnant individuals and families by passing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). The PWFA, which received bipartisan support from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee earlier this year, secures the rights of pregnant individuals to be provided reasonable accommodations at work without fear of being pushed out of their jobs.

