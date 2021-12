A new year is upon us. And if ever there were a time to celebrate such an opportunity for renewal and resolve, it’s on the heels of the universally awful past couple years. So, put on your dancing shoes and party hats, San Antonio. It’s time to ring in 2022 with Celebrate SA, the city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, which returns to San Antonio on Friday, December 31.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO