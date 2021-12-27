Livestreaming grew 45% in 2021; viewers watched nearly 30 billion hours

Bat For Lashes played a livestreamed Christmas special Friday, which remains available on demand through Christmas Eve through the Veeps platform. Natasha Khan has shared a couple of clips from the special via her social channels. In one, she covers of “Walking In The Air” from The Snowman. In another, she sings “Close Encounters” from her album The Bride to a marionette. And in a clip someone else posted to Twitter, an elaborately costumed Khan can be seen singing “The Anchor Song” from Björk’s Debut with Julianna Barwick. Check out all three of those videos below, and if you so choose, purchase access to the full special here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO