Livestreaming grew 45% in 2021; viewers watched nearly 30 billion hours

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs television ratings continue to decline, livestreaming saw its best year ever in 2021. Between Twitch and Facebook Gaming, viewers watched a combined 29.3 billion hours in 2021 — a 45% increase over 2020,...

