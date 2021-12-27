ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Swedish Wine Is Reaping Export Successes

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 was the year in which Swedish wine and wine production took a major step onto the international market. Cultivation and production of wine in Sweden has developed steadily since the start around the turn of the millennium, both in terms of number of growers, volume and not least...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Industry Advisor’s Top Articles of 2021

In 2021, Wine Industry Advisor increased its focus on creating original editorial content. We’ve enhanced our list of contributors to include some of the industry’s best wine writing talent, and have been able to provide you—our broad audience of professionals and enthusiasts—the latest, most important information about key topics facing our industry.
DRINKS
The Independent

The best cities to visit in 2022

After a year that left us all with travel whiplash thanks to ever-moving goalposts, restrictions and wholesale bans, it’s hard to remember there was ever a time when last-minute, laid-back city breaks were possible and actually enjoyable.It may be some time before we return to those carefree days, but as booster jab programmes step up and we learn to live with the seemingly ceaseless parade of coronavirus variants, one can only hope that a swift minibreak to a buzzing metropolis, whether in the UK or further afield, might be on the cards in 2022.The Independent’s travel team has put pins...
WORLD
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. Chinese consumers bought $108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 percent year on year in the first three quarters. But under laws set to kick in on January 1, all producers of food shipped to China will have to register with the customs authority -- yet another barrier for international companies that have long complained of being unfairly penalised. The extra hurdle was previously required only for products posing potential health risks, such as seafood. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish Wine#European Union#Millennium#Food Drink#Beverages#Eu#Nordic Vineyards#Nordicvineyards Com#German
wineindustryadvisor.com

Tommasi Family Estates: A Full House of Awards and Accolades Confirms the Family Company as a Leading Player in the Country’s Wine Sector and an Ambassador for Italian Excellence Around the World

The Tommasi family takes stock of the past year and looks towards the future; optimism for the months to come and clear objectives: sustainable growth, development of the Italian market and strengthening of exports. The production of Tommasi Family Estates confirms its role as a representative of outstanding Italian quality,...
ECONOMY
vinography.com

AI and Wine

Few things have more currency in the technology arena of popular culture than artificial intelligence. From where I sit, a stone’s throw from Silicon Valley and fully immersed in that industry’s reality-distortion field, AI is simply the hottest thing going. It’s what venture capitalists want to fund. It’s what start-up entrepreneurs want to build upon. And it’s what everyone wants to believe in. Even the wine industry.
FOOD & DRINKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
WRIC - ABC 8News

10 ways COVID has morphed the U.S. supply chain

(STACKER)— The pandemic has exposed many weaknesses in the U.S. economy. The effects of widespread furloughs and layoffs, business closures and high rates of unemployment were felt by many families — but the supply chain issues, which started early in the pandemic, helped bring to light the fragility of the national economy. COVID-19 was identified […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, December 30th

Robots in the vineyards, AI wine critics, and block chain 4x4QR codes to track wine and provide transparency to consumers. These are just a few of the topics that were presented by a panel of wine technology experts as part of a recent 2021 OIV study…. TODAY’S NEWS. Once...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit: UK food imports face disruption because ‘medieval’ government IT system not ready for red tape

Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the issue...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

60,000 families in insecure accommodation while hundreds of thousands of homes stand empty

More than 60,000 families in England are starting the New Year in insecure temporary accommodation, at a time when four times as many homes sit empty.Among the households without permanent homes are 125,000 children, whose education is disrupted by the need for frequent changes of address.While the latest statistics show that 60,490 households with children are in temporary accommodation, some 268,000 homes in England were classed earlier this month as “long term vacant”, meaning they have been empty for more than six months.The figures were revealed by new research from Liberal Democrats, who are demanding that ministers make it a...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy