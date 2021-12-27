Swedish Wine Is Reaping Export Successes

The year 2021 was the year in which Swedish wine and wine production took a major step onto the international market. Cultivation and production of wine in Sweden has developed steadily since the start around the turn of the millennium, both in terms of number of growers, volume and not least...
BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The European Union's exports of sparkling wine to the rest of the world fell last year for the first time in a decade, Eurostat said on Friday, largely because of a massive drop in champagne sales, though prosecco and cava sold well. The COVID-19 pandemic...
In 2021, Wine Industry Advisor increased its focus on creating original editorial content. We’ve enhanced our list of contributors to include some of the industry’s best wine writing talent, and have been able to provide you—our broad audience of professionals and enthusiasts—the latest, most important information about key topics facing our industry.
After a year that left us all with travel whiplash thanks to ever-moving goalposts, restrictions and wholesale bans, it’s hard to remember there was ever a time when last-minute, laid-back city breaks were possible and actually enjoyable.It may be some time before we return to those carefree days, but as booster jab programmes step up and we learn to live with the seemingly ceaseless parade of coronavirus variants, one can only hope that a swift minibreak to a buzzing metropolis, whether in the UK or further afield, might be on the cards in 2022.The Independent’s travel team has put pins...
Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink.
Chinese consumers bought $108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 percent year on year in the first three quarters.
But under laws set to kick in on January 1, all producers of food shipped to China will have to register with the customs authority -- yet another barrier for international companies that have long complained of being unfairly penalised.
The extra hurdle was previously required only for products posing potential health risks, such as seafood. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
The Tommasi family takes stock of the past year and looks towards the future; optimism for the months to come and clear objectives: sustainable growth, development of the Italian market and strengthening of exports. The production of Tommasi Family Estates confirms its role as a representative of outstanding Italian quality,...
Author, food journalist, content creator and social media celebrity Katie Quinn just finished her first personal book tour in the United States to promote her book “Cheese, Wine, and Bread: Discovering The Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy, and France.”. She recently spent time in Manhattan and made some...
Few things have more currency in the technology arena of popular culture than artificial intelligence. From where I sit, a stone’s throw from Silicon Valley and fully immersed in that industry’s reality-distortion field, AI is simply the hottest thing going. It’s what venture capitalists want to fund. It’s what start-up entrepreneurs want to build upon. And it’s what everyone wants to believe in. Even the wine industry.
Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday. "Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the...
Photo Courtesy of Andy Feliciotti/UnsplashAndy Feliciotti. Omicron Variant is rapidly moving throughout the United States with avenges. It seems like just yesterday Omicron Variant took over the entire South Africa Continent. Now, The United States, Britain, France, and Australia are among countries reporting record high COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges around the world.
(STACKER)— The pandemic has exposed many weaknesses in the U.S. economy. The effects of widespread furloughs and layoffs, business closures and high rates of unemployment were felt by many families — but the supply chain issues, which started early in the pandemic, helped bring to light the fragility of the national economy. COVID-19 was identified […]
Robots in the vineyards, AI wine critics, and block chain 4x4QR codes to track wine and provide transparency to consumers. These are just a few of the topics that were presented by a panel of wine technology experts as part of a recent 2021 OIV study…. TODAY’S NEWS. Once...
Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the issue...
More than 60,000 families in England are starting the New Year in insecure temporary accommodation, at a time when four times as many homes sit empty.Among the households without permanent homes are 125,000 children, whose education is disrupted by the need for frequent changes of address.While the latest statistics show that 60,490 households with children are in temporary accommodation, some 268,000 homes in England were classed earlier this month as “long term vacant”, meaning they have been empty for more than six months.The figures were revealed by new research from Liberal Democrats, who are demanding that ministers make it a...
Comments / 0