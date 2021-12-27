Inside American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s $253K car collection featuring 1947 Hudson truck and 2021 Indian Motorcycle

AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has a luxury car collection worth $253,799 featuring a 1947 red Hudson truck, 2021 Indian Motorcycle and more.

Mike, 57, has accumulated a vast collection of new and vintage cars since his time on History Channel’s American Pickers.

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has a luxury car collection worth $253,799 Credit: Zachary Maxwell Stertz

One of the cars include a 1947 red Hudson truck

Mike’s divorce settlement from ex-wife Jodi exclusively obtained by The Sun reveals the many cars Mike owns.

One of the vehicles listed is a 1947 red Hudson truck.

Listings similar to the truck Mike owns have an asking price of around $85,000, according to ClassicCars.com.

Mike currently has “contractual interest” in a 2021 Indian Motorcycle, according to the divorce documents, and will be awarded the bike when he receives it.

The TV star posted a photo riding a 2022 Chief Bobber Dark Horse Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram page.

The value of the one Mike drove has a starting value of $18,999, according to the website.

Mike also owns a 2019 Mercedes Wagon, which has a starting value of $54,500.

The collector also has “contractual interest” in a Recreational Vehicle that he has “yet to receive possession of.”

Once he receives it, he will be awarded the RV in the divorce.

The settlement also notes Mike has a car collection and many vehicle parts under his businesses Antique Archeology and MRW.

Though the filing doesn’t list each car or part, Mike often shows off his vehicles on Instagram.

One of his favorites is his 1959 Chevrolet El Camino, which he even decorated for Christmas with a wreath.

The car has an average retail price of $42,400, according to nadaguides.com.

He also posts his 1932 Ford Roadster Real Henry Ford Steel, which has an average retail price of $52,900.

As for Mike’s wife, she kept her 2019 Mercedes GLS 450, 2020 Polaris Ranger and 1969 Pontiac GTO.

He is also set to receive a 2021 Indian Motorcycle Credit: Mike Wolfe/Instagram

For everyday use, Mike also owns a 2019 Mercedes Wagon, which has a starting value of $54,500

His car collection also includes a 1959 Chevrolet El Camino

He has shown off his 1932 Ford Roadster Real Henry Ford Steel Credit: Mike Wolfe/Instagram

REAL ESTATE EMPIRE

As The Sun previously reported, Mike has a real estate empire worth $3.4million.

Jodi was awarded their $182,200 Franklin, Tennessee marital home and their $450,000 North Carolina house.

Mike received two of their additional Tennessee homes and 11 commercial properties.

DIVORCE DRAMA

The Sun previously broke Mike is officially divorced after his 10-year marriage to Jodi, who he shares one daughter with.

In their divorce settlement filed in court and obtained by The Sun, Mike agreed to pay his ex-wife $5,228,878.73 to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate.”

She will also receive a total sum of $634,000 in alimony.

Jodi will receive 50 percent of post-tax royalties earned by Mike for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the earning period before December 31, 2021.

The court papers claim Mike is to receive one payment for the month of December 2021 for his work on Season 10 of American Pickers, as he shall pay her “exactly $28,000," according to the court papers.

She will also get 40 percent of post-tax royalties earned by Mike for seasons 1-10 of American Pickers for the earning period between January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026.

Mike was awarded his store and business Antique Archaeology Nashville, and their companies JCM Investments and MRW Inc.

As for their 9-year-old daughter Charlie, Jodi is the primary residential parent.

She will have custody of their daughter 230.5 days of the year, while Mike has her in his care for 134.5 days.

Mike has been ordered to pay $2,100 a month in child support and to provide medical and dental insurance to his daughter.

They have joint decision-making regarding educational, religious upbringing, non-emergency healthcare and extracurricular activities.

Jodi filed for divorce from Mike in November 2020 in Tennessee.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce after listing June 2020 as their date of separation.

They married on September 7, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee.

He has since moved on with model Leticia Cline.

FRANK'S FIRING

Mike now stars on American Pickers alongside Danielle Colby, as long-time co-star Frank Fritz was fired from the series.

Frank, 57, last appeared on the series during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery, which left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

During his time off the show, Frank lost 65 pounds, as he is living a healthier lifestyle and is sober from alcohol.

He told The Sun that he entered rehab for alcohol addiction in Iowa for 77 days and is 11 months sober.

Though Frank expressed his desire to return to the History show, Mike revealed Frank had been fired from the show on Instagram in July.

Frank previously told The Sun of their falling out: “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

Frank still owns his Illinois store, Frank Fritz Finds and resides in his native Iowa.

In addition to American Pickers, Mike also has a secret project with Aquaman star Jason Momoa in the works.

His ex-wife Jodi won her 1969 Pontiac GTO in their divorce

The divorce was finalized on December 6 after 10 years of marriage Credit: Getty

Mike stars alongside Danielle Colby on American Pickers, as Frank Fritz was fired from the series Credit: Zachary Maxwell Stertz/History

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS