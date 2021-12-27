ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Paul In Big Row With Floyd Mayweather After Exhibition Fight

By James Hilsum
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul has got into a fresh row with Floyd Mayweather after not receiving the money he is owed following their exhibition fight in June. The YouTuber went through eight rounds with Mayweather, who dominated the contest, but no winner was declared. Paul showed plenty of respect to Mayweather...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 32

Paul Lafromboise
3d ago

if Mayweather took payment to carry Paul, he's disgraced, boxing and his legacy, if Paul did give him a good go, then Floyd should stop talking

Reply(10)
5
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather star threatens to quit boxing after Gervonta Davis fallout

Floyd Mayweather fighter Rolly Romero has threatened to walk away from the sport for good after seeing his Pay Per View with Gervonta Davis fall through. Romero got forced to drop out of a lucrative clash with Davis after allegations in his private life. Isaac Cruz took his place and enhanced his reputation despite losing to Davis over twelve rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Island Boys respond to backlash after storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

Influencers the Island Boys have responded to people calling them out for storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast after a confrontation with co-host George Janko. The Island Boys are twins who have garnered a huge amount of attention on social media throughout 2021. They are known for a video that blew up when they freestyled a song together in a swimming pool, and they even went on to make the viral clip into an actual music video.
CELEBRITIES
Bloody Elbow

‘Pay me my money’ - Logan Paul claims ‘corny weasel of a human’ Floyd Mayweather still owes him

If estimates are to be believed Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul was a major financial success. Showtime projections following the June PPV card estimated that the event had sold more than 1 million buys at a price of $49.99—somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million in revenue just from PPV sales alone (with total revenue estimates potentially much much higher).
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenshin Nasukawa
Person
Logan Paul
ComicBook

Logan Paul Spends $3.5 Million on Case of First-Edition Pokemon Cards

Over the last year or so, some of the earliest cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game have seen a massive surge in value on the secondary market, and part of that is thanks to streamers like Logan Paul. Paul's passion for Pokemon has resulted in the YouTuber dropping huge amounts of money on cards, and he apparently has no plans of slowing down. In a Tweet shared earlier today, the streamer revealed that he purchased a sealed and authenticated case of First-Edition Pokemon cards for $3.5 million dollars. That case contains 11 boxes in total. In a follow-up video clip, Paul claims it's the only one known to exist.
GAMBLING
dexerto.com

Logan Paul reveals insane amount he spent on NFTs in 2021

YouTuber Logan Paul has stunned fans after revealing the astounding total amount of money he spent on NFTs throughout 2021. NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, have seen a huge rise in popularity throughout 2020 and 2021, with anything from memes to art pieces going for incredible prices. TikTok even launched their...
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Logan Paul slams “serious” rumors of drug addiction amid fan concerns

YouTube star Logan Paul has responded to rumors of drug addiction after comments from fellow influencer Mike Majlak sparked concern from his fanbase. Logan Paul is one of the net’s most bombastic influencers. The YouTube star has come a long way from his humble roots on Vine; his bout with Floyd Mayweather and growing NFT empire speak to his current success.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
insidebitcoins.com

These Instances Prove Logan Paul And His Love For NFTs

YouTube sensation Logan Paul is often known for his antics and for going out of bounds to create content for his audience. However, when it comes to diversifying, Logan certainly knows how to do it. From starting out as a Vine creator, shifting to daily YouTube vlogs, then to boxing, Hollywood, his own podcast, and then the list goes on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Exhibition Fight#Combat#Mirror#The Hall Of Fame
The Independent

Logan Paul claims ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather still hasn’t paid him for boxing match

Logan Paul has labelled Floyd Mayweather a “weasel” and accuses the former champion of not paying him for their exhibition bout which took place in June.The fight was a huge success with reports suggesting they made $50 million from a million pay per view buys. YouTuber Paul was guaranteed $250,000 plus 10 per cent of the pay per view money which, if reports are accurate, comes out at $5million.Undefeated Mayweather is said to have been guaranteed $10m plus 50 per cent of the pay per view sales which equates to $25m. However, Paul posted to Instagram accusing Mayweather of...
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Twitter upset over Logan Paul ruining Game Boy Colors

The internet is once again upset with Logan Paul, and this time it’s because of a DIY project involving several Game Boy Colors. The older Paul brother is facing severe backlash on Twitter after “ruining” 15 Game Boys. Logan Paul and Nintendo fans haven’t always seen eye...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Logan Paul Makes Table Out of Game Boy Colors and People Are Mad

Logan Paul is at the center of controversy once again, this time for destroying 15 Game Boy Colors as part of a home craft project. Earlier this week, the social media personality and amateur boxer posted a video in which he crafted a tabletop made of see-thru epoxy resin. Embedded in the resin are 15 Game Boy Colors with various color schemes and faceplate designs, which fit in with a Poke Ball themed metal trim. The video in which Paul makes the tabletop can be seen below:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
SVG

Why Logan Paul's Game Boy Project Made Fans Furious

Anyone that's been around the internet long enough knows that Logan Paul, famous internet-prankster-turned-boxer, loves to provoke reactions from viewers. Fans know that Paul has a shady side, and they also know he doesn't mind flaunting his wealth. He has a "Pokemon" card embedded in a flashy necklace, which got even more expensive after a "Pokemon" card shortage. He also paid $3.5 million for a box of first edition "Pokemon" cards to add to his growing collection. Around the same time as his "Pokemon" antics, Paul thought he'd found a new career in professional boxing, but some of his fights caused an uproar, inviting speculation that the bouts' outcomes were pre-planned. Now, Paul is causing a different sort of controversy by upsetting fans of classic game consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
realitytitbit.com

Scottie Pippen's net worth might surprise you as ex Larsa back on RHOM

Larsa Pippen returned to RHOM in last night’s premiere but what is her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2021?. The Real Housewives of Miami’s fourth season debuted on Peacock on December 16th with the return of familiar faces such as Alexia Echevarri and Lisa Hochstein. The...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“Forever cheering loud and proud”: Simone Biles passionately kisses boyfriend Jonathan Owens after his heroics against Chargers

The Texans haven’t really been at their best this time around. With 11 losses and just 4 wins, their fans have had very little to celebrate during the 2021 season. However, lately, they have scripted a couple of good wins. In their latest encounter, the Texans were up against the Chargers and an entertaining encounter was expected.
NFL
