Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Tariq, Brayden’s story

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 may not air until January 9, but why wait for details? This episode is one that could mark a seismic shift in the world of the show, especially when it comes to relationships between some key characters. At...

cartermatt.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Is Kensi in danger?

As you get yourself set up now for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 on January 9, prepare for a huge story all about Kensi. What’s going on here? As it turns out, she finds herself both kidnapped and attacked! This is going to be a difficult mission for everyone since she’s separated from the rest of the team (including Deeks, presumably), and they’ll all have to work hard in order to find her. That’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost brings Ghost back with a twist

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost saw the return of one of Power's characters in a new murder storyline during its latest episode (December 19). After killing his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick), protagonist Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) is following in his footsteps to become a powerful drug dealer.
ENTERTAINMENT
cartermatt.com

A Very British Scandal season 1 episode 2 air date, new spoilers

Following the series premiere today on BBC One, do you want to see A Very British Scandal season 1 episode 2 air date, plus more details on what’s ahead? There are a few different things worth thinking about here!. First and foremost, let’s kick things off here with this:...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on Ghosts, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, All Rise, The Resident, Wheel of Time and More

Will random Ghosts stop disappearing? What’s bothering Superman‘s Lois? Will a Chicago Med vet scrub back in? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Anything on the back half of Ghosts? –Connor Let’s see what I can scare up, shall we? Among the tidbits from a recent CBS panel for the show: We will learn what happened to Trevor’s pants; Sam and Jay will open their B&B by the end of the season; Pete and Jay will become basketball-watching buddies; an upcoming episode will delve into Sasappis’ backstory and feature Román Zaragoza’s...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is everyone chasing joy?

From the beginning of New Amsterdam season 4, it was clear that joy was a theme for so many of these characters. After so much struggle, Max decided to seek it out by getting romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe — and also opting to move to London! It’s a big change that comes with huge ramifications, so we’ll have to see if some of that joy remains firmly in place for the remainder of the season.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

There's a Reason Mecca, aka Daniel Sunjata, From Power Book II: Ghost Looks So Familiar

If you've been keeping up with Power Book II: Ghost, then you're probably wondering why Daniel Sunjata's handsome character Mecca, aka Dante, looks so familiar. It's probably because the seasoned actor has been seen in a dozen TV shows and movies over the years — appearing in everything from The Devil Wears Prada to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to Sex and the City and more. His latest role might come as a shocker (considering his complete transformation), but Sunjata is no stranger to the big and small screens. Ahead, keep reading to see what shows and movies you may recognize him from.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 photo: Back at the hospital…

As many of you probably know at this point, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 is going to be the first installment following the holiday break. With that in mind, you have to think that there’s going to be a LOT of story for the writers to address!. We’ve...
TV SERIES
Vibe

The ‘Insecure’ Series Finale And Documentary Made Us All Lowkey Happy

SPOILERS AHEAD: This op-ed contains spoilers from the series finale of Insecure and the behind-the-scenes documentary, Insecure: The End. Sunday (Dec. 26) marked the end of HBO’s groundbreaking, conversation-sparking cultural reset, Insecure. As we break down the series finale and its accompanying documentary, Insecure: The End, here’s what we loved, hated, questioned, and will ultimately miss as we say goodbye. For starters, after years of us begging the show’s creator, Issa Rae, and showrunner, Prentice Penny, for hour-long episodes—which was never going to happen for the half-hour comedy— we were gifted with a nearly 41-minute episode to conclude the treasured series. This season, the characters...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale theory: Could Harrison die?

It won’t be too long until the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrives on Showtime, so why not dive into some theories now? There’s a lot of interesting things to get into here!. We know that by and large, one of the general assumptions people are making...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive more into Hondo’s story soon? We know that we’re reasonably early in this season still and with that in mind, there’s a ton of great stuff coming!. So where should we begin...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

See Outlander's Jamie Make An Emotional Confession To Claire In Romantic New Scene From Season 6 Premiere

Outlander has gone nearly two years since the start of a new season, but the end is in sight for the latest Droughtlander. Season 6 will launch in early March, and Starz decided to celebrate the holiday season by releasing a scene from the premiere episode before the end of 2021. After the intense and heartbreaking Season 5 finale for Claire, this scene from the Season 6 premiere (seen above) shows her back home at Fraser’s Ridge, planning for the future with some new characters arriving. It takes a turn when Jamie makes an emotional and romantic confession, and it could be just the fix that Outlander fans need to make it through the final months of wait.
TV SERIES
blackchronicle.com

Funniest Tweets From The “Power Book II: Ghost” Midseason Finale

Even in death, Ghost still has a profound impact on the Powerverse that spiraled into chaos when Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds in the second most shocking moment of the amazing midseason finale. The first was easily Ghost’s note to Tariq that he...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10 spoilers: Suits alum to guest star! (photo)

If you love it when familiar faces coming on board NCIS for guest spots, odds are you’re going to especially love season 19 episode 10. With that in mind, how about we discuss the photo above! The image features, of course, Gary Cole as Alden Parker, but also a familiar face as a guest star in Amanda Schull. The Suits and 12 Monkeys actress will be guest-starring within “Pledge of Allegiance” as a woman named Kay Barlow, someone who is somehow connected to the case at hand.
TV SERIES

