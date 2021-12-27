ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Mineral County Commissioners host Christmas Party

By MONTE TURNER
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 5 days ago
Mineral County Commissioners Roman Zylawy, Laurie Johnston and Duane Simmons (not pictured) hosted their annual Christmas Party for the employees of Mineral County in their Conference Room on Dec. 22.

The commissioners bought the pulled pork and the employees filled in with salads, side dishes, breads and holiday sweets filling two tables.

Darlow’s Quality Foods helped with the Christmas decorations to add to the festivities. Having missed it last year due to COVID, the employees were glad it returned as they drifted in throughout the afternoon refilling their plates.

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
