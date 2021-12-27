I spent $800 for one night on a 31-foot sailboat with 2 bedrooms and a TV on board. Take a look inside.

I spent one night on this sailboat and wished I had more time on board. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I spent a night on a sailboat docked in Charleston, South Carolina, during a recent road trip.

The stay cost me $808, plus $16 for overnight parking in the marina.

The Airbnb rental featured two bedrooms, a half bathroom, and a flat-screen TV.

On a recent road trip starting in Charleston, South Carolina, I booked an $800 stay on a docked sailboat for one night.

This sailboat was my home for 18 hours. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While exploring unique rental stays in the Charleston area, I came across an Airbnb listing for a sailboat, which was docked in a marina on the Ashley River.

Though it was listed as a place that sleeps six people, I made it a solo trip and stayed on the boat alone.

It was listed on the site for $746 per night (including taxes and fees), but there was an additional $100 fee for a single-night stay. Luckily, I had messaged the host first with questions about the marina's safety measures, and during our conversation, he offered to lower the one-night fee to $50. That brought the total cost of my stay to $808. (That's over $300 more than the prices of five-star hotels in the area that night.)

The boat was 31 feet long and had both outdoor and indoor living spaces.

Both were spacious. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While I was only there for 18 hours, I made use of both living spaces.

I made it to the boat before dark and got to witness a stunning sunset from the deck.

I wish I was able to further take advantage of this view. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I wanted to find my way while it was still light out, so I drove to the marina for a practice run. I followed the host's directions and easily found my home for the night.

Since the sailboat was on the end of the dock, there was just one other boat obstructing my view.

I thought it would have been a great place to have a low-key happy hour with travel mates, but I had to head out to grab some dinner before settling in for the night.

When I first arrived, I saw the welcoming entryway, which set the tone for the rest of the boat.

I appreciated the warm welcome. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

There were steps with a railing, a welcome mat, and a potted plant on the dock. When I saw these, it made me feel a bit more at ease as it indicated the host genuinely cared about me as a renter.

A light was situated inside the potted plant, which was helpful when I returned again after dinner in the dark.

There was one entrance to the indoor space, which led right into the kitchen and sitting areas.

I entered through the doorway (left), and this was my view when I stood on the steps (right). Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The kitchen was directly to my right, while the sitting area was straight ahead and marked by two couches and an expandable table.

The kitchen had more storage than I expected for this size boat, and it was set up wonderfully for guests to use.

I loved that there was a large drip coffee machine on board. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

There was a welcome note on the coffee maker, a tray of handy kitchen tools laid out with intention, and mugs and coffee accouterments lined a shelf. The host had also laid out a basket of goodies, including instant oatmeal.

I also noticed a separate mini fridge plugged in across from the kitchen.

Standing in front of the sink (left), the mini fridge (right) was to my left. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The fridge was stocked with cold water bottles, which I so appreciated.

Continuing my right turn from the steps into the kitchen, I saw one of the two bedrooms.

I didn't want to sleep with my face so close to a window. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This bedroom was located underneath the back of the boat where I boarded.

While the bed looked to be a full-sized mattress, the ceiling was super close to it and there was a window directly over where my face would be. I decided I wouldn't be comfortable sleeping there, so I continued on before setting my bag down.

The bathroom was also on the back side of the living quarters.

The host made it feel warm with personal touches. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Walking back out through the kitchen, I saw the bathroom was located to the left of the steps.

There is a toilet and a sink on board, but no shower. Guests can use the communal marina shower if they'd like. I was only staying one night, so I decided it was best to not get lost in the dark wandering the docks trying to find the shower.

The bathroom on board was set up with a round, decorative mirror and a basket of toiletries. The host also left special instructions for flushing the toilet.

In the center of the indoor space was the common sitting area.

The left half of the table folds down so you can pass through. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I first saw the two bench-like couches flanking each long side of the boat.

There was a table in between them, but, until I walked past it and looked underneath, I didn't notice it was expandable and could turn the farther couch into a dining seat as well.

I saw the TV mounted on the front, right-hand wall, and then a door for the second bedroom directly ahead of me.

The couches were comfortable and would have been a great spot to gather with friends if I were traveling with any.

I didn't watch any TV as I spent most of my night outside, but it was nice to have as an option.

Small pieces like paintings and fake plants were nice touches.

It made me want to put more plants around my own apartment. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The host had set small plants around the boat on various shelves, along with trinkets like the bell, clock, and miniature globe shown above. There was also a painting of a pelican that hung above one of the couches.

A fan and the air conditioning were located on the ceiling just above the table.

There were helpful label instructions, like the ones shown here, all over the boat. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The host left very easy-to-follow instructions on how to work the fan, the AC, the heat, and what had to be plugged in or unplugged for something else to work.

Luckily for me, I like to sleep in the cold, so I didn't have to start messing with any of that as the fan was already on when I boarded.

The second bedroom was underneath the nose of the boat and had a more oddly-shaped mattress.

According to the instructions, my feet were supposed to go where the pillows pictured above are placed. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The bed was shaped like a triangle and came to a point where the front of the boat does. It's supposed to be able to sleep two people, but I think that would have been pretty snug.

There was a note indicating my head was supposed to be at the entrance of the room, but I ended up sleeping across the length of the widest part because I was too anxious about having my head at the doorway, which didn't lock.

At night, I made use of the sitting area outside on the back of the boat.

The benches on the stern have outdoor cushions that were quite comfortable. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This outdoor area would comfortably seat six people, in my opinion.

It was a beautiful night, and I loved being able to enjoy the Charleston weather.

There's also space on the front of the boat to sit, though it's more makeshift.

I wasn't sure I could sit on the bow, but I made it work. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

In the instruction binder, the host said guests can use specific pillows outdoors. So in the morning, I made myself a cup of coffee, took one of the pillows, and headed to the front of the boat for some morning sunshine.

I would have gladly put on a bathing suit and soaked up the sun if I had more time to spend there.

Even though I was only on board for one night, I felt like it was homey and comforting.

Even just a piece of art and a nice coffee mug made me feel at home. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While I was super anxious about spending a night alone on a sailboat in a city I had never been to before, the warmth of the sailboat helped a bit.

I wish I had more time to enjoy all it had to offer, and I definitely wish I had at least one other person to share it all with.

Axel Springer, Insider Inc.'s parent company, is an investor in AirBnB.