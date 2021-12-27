Here’s What to Expect From Dierks Bentley’s Headlining Set on ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Tonight's (Friday, December 31st) the big night that several of Country music's biggest stars gather to perform as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dierks Bentley is among that list of performers, and as he tells us, collaborations are a real possibility. “There’s so many artists down there, so many people involved. I think they had maybe 50 different artists performing at this event, so definitely would love to have some collaborations. I’ve looked around to see who else is also performing on the stage with me and there’s some great artists there, so if they’re hanging around, we’ll definitely be pulling people up and trying to make it great.’ Cause it’s not just about the people watching on CBS, I think we’ll have over 100-thousand people in the Bicentennial Mall, so really want to make it special for all of the Nashville people and the people who traveled to Nashville for this one-time event.”

