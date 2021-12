As the movie business struggled to right itself after being upended by the pandemic in 2020, horror kept right on chugging along. As has been the case for years now, a lot of the best stuff came from the independent sector, though a few wide-release movies (once wide releases could happen again) made strong impressions as well. The films that made my top-of-the-year list (which I turned up to 11 from the usual 10 to fit all the worthy titles) run the gamut of subjects, approaches and voices behind the camera, proving horror once again to be one of the most diverse genres (in both senses of the word) out there. In alphabetical order…

