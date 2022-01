WWE fans were shocked when it was revealed that Toni Storm had left the company, and it was unclear if WWE had released her or if she had requested her release. Then it was revealed that she had requested her release from WWE and they had granted it, with a report from Fightful detailing that with all of the previous cuts to the roster it didn't seem like they could reject that request. Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer sheds a bit more light on why Storm asked for her release, and while her booking issues might have been a factor, the primary reason seems to have been burnout.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO